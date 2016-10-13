Watch this classic Woody Allen rom-com featuring Diane Keaton, Mariel Hemingway and Meryl Streep. Allen co-stars as the twitchy twice-divorced 42-year-old comedy writer who dates a 17-year-old girl. But then he falls in love with his best friend’s mistress.The 96-minute film was nominated for two Academy Awards: Best Supporting Actress for Hemingway and Best Writing, Screenplay written directly for the screen for Allen and Marshall Brickman. Tickets: Rs. 250 onwards.

