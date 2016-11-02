The Maharashtra government’s mangrove cell has prepared a technical estimate of Rs. 6 crore for the construction of a fence across the city, which are vulnerable to encroachment. The estimate has been submitted to the government, which will be cleared by the finance ministry, said chief conservator of forest N Vasudevan on Tuesday.

“The actual construction will begin in January so that a continued stretch till June will be utilised. A sizeable stretch would be fenced before the onset of the monsoon. The maps and routes have been finalised,” Mr. Vasudevan said. “Mumbai has 5,469 hectares of mangrove land, which is notified as a reserved forest. Of this, two-three per cent is vulnerable to encroachment and in many pockets, it has been encroached upon,” Mr. Vasudevan said.

The cell will also use CCTV cameras and satellite-based monitoring to keep a check on encroachment. Most of the encroachments are in Colaba, Trombay, Malvani and Charkop. — PTI