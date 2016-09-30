Congratulating the Prime Minister and the Indian Army on the surgical strikes conducted inside Pakistani territory, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday that India’s actions have shown that Indians are followers of ahimsa , but have also shown that the country is not “weak”.

“The Army and Modi ji have shown that the 150 crore population of India is a follower of ahimsa , but it is not weak. We are very proud of what India has done today,” said Mr. Fadnavis, speaking at a ceremony celebrating the millennial anniversary of legendary emperor Rajendra Chola,

“Only maritime power could win over our country. All those who entered from the Khyber Pass were defeated. We haven’t realised our maritime power over the years. That is where the British entered our country and the same happened to us in Mumbai,” said the Chief Minister.

Referring to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Mr. Fadnavis said, “We had the capabilities to save the ships that came down from Pakistan in 2008. We need to take inspiration from our own competence, act on it and make a resolve to make India a maritime superpower.”

Lauding the achievements of the Chola king who expanded the boundaries of his regime with naval power, Mr. Fadnavis said that Rajendra Chola was an influential leader who brought people together with his naval skills as well as his encouragement of science and culture. A portrait of the emperor was unveiled and handed over to the Mazagon Docks. Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar had also sent a congratulatory message for the celebrations.

The writer is an intern at The Hindu