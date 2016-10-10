Today is the last day to see master weaver Dinesh Kurekar’s latest works. The craftsman and artist takes roughly three months to complete each piece of art and requires nine hours daily to finish an inch-and-a-half of weaving. Kurekar has woven for 30 years, and the artist’s works have been displayed at the National Gallery of Modern Art, Delhi. He’s also received the national artist award from the Lalit Kala Akademi. Entry is free.

Please Wait while comments are loading...