NGO Om Creations Trust, which is celebrating 25 years since its foundation in 1991, presents ‘ The Art Trisomy 21 ’, an art exhibition featuring works created by the specially-abled. The name of the show is derived from Trisomy 21, the condition commonly known as Down Syndrome. This event has been conceptualised to showcase the transformation of specially-abled young adults over years of training by the organisation. The young adults have put up a collection of 175 paintings and a variety of sculptures.

