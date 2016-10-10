Learn about underwater ecosystems at this exhibition with over 800 species of fish and live coral reefs on display. You can catch a glimpse of rare species like the trigger fish, lion fish, yellow-tailed damsels, blue damsels, moon wrasse, checker board wrasse, golden-head goby, moorish idol, and wimple. There exhibition will also have replica of Pratapgad, aiming to promote the heritage of Indian forts. The exhibition is on till October 12. Entry is priced at Rs. 80.

Please Wait while comments are loading...