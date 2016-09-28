The directors of builder Pujit Aggarwal’s company, Orbit Corporation, are likely to be questioned by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in connection with the Rs. 52 crore cheating case filed against him.

Aggarwal, who was arrested by the EOW on September 21, is alleged to have enticed Capri Global Advisory Pvt. Ltd. to invest Rs. 52 crore in his project in Lower Parel, and then failed to deliver the returns as promised. He is further accused of having converted the investment to debt with ineligible properties as collateral, and of issuing cheques against a frozen account to Capri. According to EOW officials, investigations have revealed 35 accounts in various banks in the names of Aggarwal and other directors of Orbit Corporation, through which he is suspected to have moved the funds he received from Capri.

“We have sought statements of all these accounts from the banks concerned and will be receiving them soon. We will be questioning the other directors to establish the trail of money and to check whether any of them was involved in the offence,” an EOW officer said.

Sources said the directors are likely to be called in for questioning after Aggarwal’s interrogation is over, so that the claims that he has made can be verified. The EOW might also question Aggarwal and the directors together in order to highlight any discrepancies in their versions.

The EOW has also taken Orbit Corporation’s balance sheets for the last few years into its custody, and these are being examined with the help of financial experts. Aggarwal was produced in the Esplanade Court on Tuesday and remanded in the EOW custody till October 1.

