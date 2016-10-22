something for everyone:Fans will be able to show off their cosplay costumes, and get to read truly home-grown graphic novels at the convention.— photos: special arrangement

From cosplay to experience zones, there’s plenty to do at this edition of one of the coolestevents in the city

It’s that time of the year where you have to fish out those butter knives and tape them to your hands in order to make Wolverine claws. Don’t hang up your cosplay costume from last weekend’s Indian Gaming Expo just yet. Mumbai Comic Con 2016, the sixth comic con to be held in the city, is back, and every comic, gaming, pop culture, movie and TV fan is going to be there. Here are the highlights of what to expect at Alto Mumbai Comic Con.

Exclusive comic

book launches

This year sees a host of home-grown, truly made-in-India comics. There’s Priya’s Mirror about acid attack survivors who take on a demon king himself; Black Mumba , a ’40s noir-like detective collection of pulp short stories; and Damned #1: The Vampire Monks of Piyang, a new title by Chariot Comics. Then there’s Rakshak , the story of a retired captain-turned-hero fighting crime. A new comic called Fanboys by Abhijeet Kini features a trio of comic buffs, whose quest to attend Comic Con lands them in an epic soup with Satan. These and many more are set to debut exclusively during the weekend. So go on, support our talented artists and writers as they launch some incredible titles.

Ajay Devgn

Also a part of the exclusive launches is a graphic novel based on Shivaay , Ajay Devgn’s upcoming movie. The actor will make an appearance for the launch. Shivaay is about a mountaineer who fights against impossible odds, and the possible discovery of an extinct species.

Jim Beaver

Last year, actor Sylvester McCoy (who played Radagast the Wizard in The Hobbit movies, and the seventh Doctor in Doctor Who) graced us with his presence. This edition will have a visit by Jim Beaver, famous for playing the curmudgeonly Bobby Singer on the TV series Supernatural . He has also appeared in the cult favourite Breaking Bad as Lawson, a weapons dealer. Other roles include Ellsworth in HBO’s Deadwood, and Sheriff Shelby Parlow in FX’s Justified .

Cosplay competitions

The biggest attraction of every Comic Con around the world is the cosplay competition. You can go as any character from a comic, movie, manga, anime, game or even TV show. It’s open to both children and adults. One lucky winner each day will get to walk home with Rs. 50,000, and the opportunity to win the Indian Championship of Cosplay. It’s a rare chance to represent your country at the Annual Crown Championships of Cosplay at Chicago Comics & Entertainment Expo. So go on, do your absolute best. And if you don’t win, at least you’d have had loads of fun.

Artist alley

Comics are essentially pictures laid out sequentially, telling a story. They are also works of art, where every panel can be appreciated individually. Comic Con 2016 will have an Artist Alley, where illustrators and other graphic wizards will showcase and sell their work. Look forward to artists such as Saumin Patel, Vijay Brahmnia, Leena Swamy, Marina Theresa, Ram Iyer, Nikita Dasgupta, and Rajeev Tamahakar.

Merchandise galore

Here’s when you will find everything collectible under the sun, whether it’s apparel, bobble heads or action figures. Get your hands on some of the hottest merchandise by Indian retailers like Planet Superheroes, The Souled Store, Geek Goodies, and Vox Pop.

Experience zones

There’s a zone for everything this time. If you want a gaming fix, head to the Alto K10 and Nodwin Gaming Zone. Marvel has set up a Dr. Strange Zone to promote the upcoming movie. There’s going to be an AXN Zone showcasing TV series such as Dexter and Sherlock . For wrestling fans, there’s a WWE Zone, where they can walk down the ramp to their favourite WWE superstar’s entrance music.

Alto Mumbai Comic Con will take place on October 22 and 23 from 11 a.m. at Bombay Exhibition Centre, Nesco Compound, Goregaon (East). Visit www.comicconindia.com for details