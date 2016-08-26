The latest edition of Food With Benefits brought together city chefs to cook an Asian-themed meal for the charitably-inclined

Riyaaz Amlani’s Khar outpost of Social has lots of new company at Rohan Plaza. The lift shows off the bright red, green and yellow stripes of the new Rastafarian bar, Rasta, whose launch we attended a few days ago. This week, we are back in the building to attend Food With Benefits (FWB), a charity event organised by Shivani Bhansali, Mangal Dalal and Nachiket Shetye (the latter two also run Cellar Door Hospitality).

The venue for FWB’s fifth fundraiser since it opened in 2013 is Anjali Pathak’s nine-month-old experiential kitchen (on the third floor of Rohan Plaza), Flavour Diaries.

The evening is all about seven chefs committed to serve a seven-course Asian meal, and all the proceeds are pledged to chef Pathak’s choice: Kranti, an NGO that empowers girls from Mumbai’s red-light areas to become agents of social change.

Co-host for the meal, the towering Mangal Dalal, is conspicuous by his absence owing to an attack of the flu and “doesn’t want to infect the guests,” Shetye, Director of Cellar Door Hospitality, informs us. As we enjoy a glass of champagne and walk around watching the chefs prep for the night — between sipping their beer and consulting each other on their sauces, broths and curries — there’s an energetic buzz around the stations.

“Four years ago, FWB started as a passion project. A friend suggested we do an event to raise funds for a charity she was involved in and we figured we had the right resources to execute it. From the first event to this one, the community of chefs participating in FWB has considerably expanded,” says Shetye, adding that the charity angle lends a sense of community and camaraderie where each person helps the other without trying to outdo them. “It creates a sense of community among the chefs and allows them to give back to the community in ways that they know best,” he adds.

Once the line-up of chefs was decided, the menu evolved organically. Each chef suggested dishes they would like to cook, each one playing to their own strengths while also supporting each other to put together the best menu possible. “All the money raised will be transferred directly to the NGO and it is free to use it however it deems fit. We always do a thorough assessment of the NGO and conduct a site visit just to make sure that the funds will be used in the right way for those who are truly needy,” says Shetye.

I discover that I’m seated next to 31-year-old Robin Chaurasiya, who co-founded the NGO, Kranti, six years ago. She is here along with two rescued girls, Farah Shaikh and Kavita Hosmani. We are joined by four foodies, who have made the trip from Nariman Point and around, fighting the city traffic to show support for the charity event.

“They contacted us a month ago, and we were thrilled to learn such a programme exists and feel honoured to be chosen. We struggle to pay rent every month, and since we face issues of housing and being kicked out of houses constantly, the funds will be utilised for the same,” says Chaurasiya, who is currently working with 18 girls, aged between 13 and 21, who are survivors of trafficking, daughters of sex workers, or born and raised in Kamathipura.

While we exchange pleasantries, warming up to each other, Shetye clanks two pans, a sign that the first course is ready to be served. In a red apron, Tejal Choksi, who has half of south Mumbai lapping up her Asian fares from The Cantonese Kitchen, introduces her cold dish of aubergine and scallions for the vegetarian, and buff tendons and marrow for the meat eater. In both dishes, there’s a generous but avoidable use of ginger. But we love the chrysanthemum tea jelly, which serves as a palate cleanser for the next course to be served by the modest chef Sahel Singh of Pa Pa Ya. What’s on offer is scallop carpaccio, drizzled with garlic and chilli vinaigrette, accompanied by a raw mango relish. For the vegetarians, there’s paper-thin tofu slices marinated in yuzu soy and dried kelp (seaweed), all tempered with grapeseed oil. The pin-drop silence on our otherwise chatty table is proof enough that we can’t get enough of this ‘art on a plate’.

The beauty of the night’s service is that once a chef completes his course, she/he dives right in to help others plate their dishes. Next up, chef Shilarna Vaze serves a comforting broth, with duck, mooli (radish) and morning glory. And then there’s Olive Bar & Kitchen chef Risham Sachdeva’s offbeat chilled BBQ pig belly and a 12-day kimchi — an unusually contemporary dish that’s plated with all its elements splattered about. The meat is tender and long hours of marination give it a smoky, pungent aftertaste, which is juxtaposed effectively with a BBQ ice-cream.

Cauliflower, the underdog vegetable, replaces the pig belly in the vegetarian version. While we love the barbequed cauliflower, a few others wrinkle up their noses. For the fifth course, chef Gresham Fernandes of the Impresario group announces, “I’m just serving sautéed mushroom,” which attracts peals of laughter. Brilliantly executed, a variety of mushrooms are served on a bed of rice, with kelp jam and dashi (soup and cooking stock used in Japanese cuisine). The dish comes hidden under a crispy veil of rice paper. We mix the element, as recommended, and dig in. The sweet, tangy, spicy and umami blend beautifully in this wholesome dish.

Course six lives up to all the hype created by Singh’s second course. It is a Sri Lankan offering by Kshama Prabhu from The Bar Stock Exchange. A Polos (breadfruit) curry and chicken curry comes with Ceylon parotta, a sweet onion relish, and a coconut pol sambol. Rustic, wholesome and filling, we ignore our fulfilled appetites and wipe the plate clean with dedication.

Since there’s always room for dessert, Pathak — outfitted in a pretty pink apron — plates a just as pretty-looking cardamom panna cotta with coconut crumbs and macerated blueberry. “I like to use Indian ingredients, don’t go by my heavy English accent [she hails from England and has worked for Jamie Oliver in the past],” she laughs. The edible flowers, coconut crunch and berries create a volley of textures that blend seamlessly with the jelly-like panna cotta.

When we get up from our tables, we carry with us the satisfaction of having met new people, enjoyed good conversation and shared a meal with strangers (no more).

The author is a freelance writer

The next edition of Food With Benefits will be held in November this year. For more details, see www. foodwithbenefits.org