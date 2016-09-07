Nitya Mehra and Anuvab Pal recall how the Baar Baar Dekho script unfolded

While settling into a couch in her modern-day rustic living room, writer and director of Baar Baar Dekho (BBD) Nitya Mehra waits for the film’s co-writer Anuvab Pal. “He is always late,” she says. Swirling her glass of Coke with ice, the Chandigarh-born filmmaker’s face lights up as Pal walks in. “Hello madam, I’m Anuvab,” says Pal, giving her a firm handshake. “Hi Anuvab,” she says, and they both break into a fit of laughter.

BBD is one of Dharma Productions and Excel Entertainment’s biggest release this year. An old hand with Excel Productions, Mehra who has assisted filmmakers like Mira Nair, Ang Lee and Farhan Akhtar, makes her directorial debut with BBD .

The producers had bought the rights to the story from New York-based writer Sri Rao. Post the story’s acquisition, Mehra decided to adapt it to her Indian sensibilities. But she knew she couldn’t do it alone.

To find her dream co-writer, Mehra refused to meet many writers in person but instead spoke to other directors who had worked with them. “Anuvab was the only writer I met for coffee,” says Mehra, who discovered that Pal idolised the same set of movies as she did, while discussing the possibility of getting him on board. “I knew I could work with him. We were on the same wavelength and our aesthetics matched,” she says.

Partners in writing

While writing the film, which according the duo is a love story that transcends time, they had a structure provided to them by Rao. “The task was to make this given structure credible,” says Mehra. Pal agrees that the story was self-sufficient, but what fascinated him most was the possibility of making it whimsical and bizarre.

Being well-known for his comedy, both as a stand-up artist and as co-writer of Loins of Punjab Presents (2007) and The President Is Coming (2009), one would expect Pal to inject huge doses of humour in the film. “I wanted Anuvab in it to give comic elements but not consciously inject comedy in it. In the event of telling a story and making characters credible, if you land up being funny, then so be it,” says Mehra.

For Pal, while writing the film he wanted to focus on making characters funny believably, rather than adding humour in a forceful fashion. The duo believes that spending hours simply chatting about their own lives helped them make their characters credible. “I am very meticulous as a person. Anuvab taught me to let go a bit and be organic. So instead of doing five pages in five hours, [we] ended up chatting about life, [and] it [left us] a lot more enriched. That somehow seeps into your story. Maybe that’s his biggest contribution: his lightness of being,” she says.

Respecting the word

Scripting the film took Mehra and Pal over a year-and-a-half, but once it was done, the script was almost sacrosanct for them. She firmly believes the script was like her Bible, which she kept referring to while shooting. “The only thing you have with you is the written word. You have around 150 people on the set. And you can get really muddled with all that noise, but there’s only one thing you can fall back on, and that’ s your script.”

During the filming and post-production stage, Mehra remained fiercely loyal to the script. “One of the biggest compliments I’ve received from a few people is that very rarely do they see a film where what they saw onscreen was exactly what they had read in the script,” she says. Although along the way, Mehra did make changes to the script, she ensured she kept Pal informed throughout.

“Nitya would call me and we would discuss edits, which she didn’t have to. I’ve done my job professionally and handed the script over to her to direct,” says Pal. But according to Mehra, speaking with Pal was like a much-needed litmus test. She would call him up to judge how beneficial the suggestions were that came her way. “You know how Pinocchio had a little partner [on] the side who played his conscience? I was that for Nitya,” says Pal.

Working the game

When the co-writers took the script to the producers, they were aware that their work was far from complete. But Mehra says she relied on Pal’s story-telling and acting skills to enthral the producers. “That’s one of the advantages of being in a country where no one reads; you can get away with shallow performance,” chuckles Pal.

Once the producers, Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, were on board, they took the script to the actors.

“Katrina [Kaif] cried the moment she finished reading. As soon as I saw the tears I knew she was locked and loaded,” says Mehra. “But when it came to Sidharth [Malhotra], he was busy eating. It quite put me off. But then when I saw him slide the plate off at one point, I realised he was in as well.”

Time as a lover

Apart from the lead characters, Jai and Diya, played by Malhotra and Kaif, Pal believes ‘time’ is the third lover in the film. “It’s not time the way we know it, but the philosophy of time. As we grow older and look back, we have several regrets,” says Mehra, who finds reality boring and enjoys “what if?” films. The film transcends the boundaries of time and gives you a peak into a fictionalised imagined future. Mehra and Pal admire Hollywood films like Her and Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and TV series like Black Mirror .

'According to Mehra, she strived to match up to the whimsies of these films. “You want to enter a high-concept world with someone who loves that world. It is really hard to execute it otherwise,” says Mehra while looking at Pal. “It can look really tacky or the greatest thing you’ve ever seen. There’s no middle ground,” adds Pal.

To look believable, Mehra ensured all aspects of production aesthetics were in place. “A s a director I didn’t want today’s iPhone in a scene set in the future. But the concept of future and time, and everything that comes along with it, wasn’t something we focused on while writing. The story happened to be set in the future. Our focus was to find the heart of the story.” Mehra, believes her partnership with Pal helped her find it.

In a creative process as draining as writing, there are bound to be differences, but Mehra and Pal vehemently denied that they had any. After much coaxing, Mehra admits, “I made Anuvab cut down one tenth of his jokes, but that was to make characters credible”. It’s a request that Pal gamely agreed to.

It’s clear that they share an enviable camaraderie: whether it translates on to the silver screen will be judged by the box office this Friday.