It’s not just American or British shows, Netflix has a bunch of foreign shows that is a must-watch

Thanks to Netflix’s model of releasing entire seasons at one go, we’ve now started consuming content in an entirely different way. Read: Binge-watch till our eyes hurt. It’s easy to slip into this rabbit hole of seemingly unlimited content. But that’s not the only trick the streaming service has up its sleeve. With its expansion to 190 countries and its original production philosophy, Netflix is not just aiming for more, but also varied. Plus, with the convenience of subtitles, viewers who don’t speak a particular language still have the opportunity to experience content from all over the world. For instance, most of each episode of Narcos, a Netflix original about Colombian cocaine kingpin Pablo Escobar, features dialogues in Spanish. And now, word has it that Netflix will debut its first Italian original series in 2017. Set on the Roman coast, Suburra is an organised crime drama about politics, corruption, the Vatican and more. A 2015 film by the same name was a prequel.

In addition to making local shows globally available, networks are also introducing popular genres outside the Hollywood template. Take the Netflix show, Dramaworld, an original Korean drama or K-drama that follows the life of a young American student named Claire Duncan, a huge fan of Korean drama shows. Thanks to some magic, our protagonist gets transported into the world of her favourite show. Unlike American shows, Korean dramas are generally helmed by one director and screenwriter. The intense involvement of fans influences the show.

You may be a voracious devourer of American and British television. Sure, you can quote from Sherlock or recite dialogues from Stranger Things. But there’s a universe of quality shows out there which depict the lived experience of characters of different ethnicities and cultures, while also dispelling stereotypes. Here’s a round-up of some shows from foreign lands just waiting to be binge-watched. The author is a freelance writer

Atelier/Underwear

Genre: Drama

Country: Japan

Language: Japanese

The coming-of-age Japanese drama has been created specifically for Netflix. It’s a series set in a swanky lingerie design house called Emotion. The protagonist is a fabric-obsessed country girl named Mayuko. You can wrap your head around the deferential values of this country with scenes like the one where Mayuko apologises to her boss for being late after injuring her head and slipping into a coma! The name may hint at the possibility of a racy plot, but this workplace show is far from NSFW.

Beating Again/ Falling for Innocence

Genre: Drama

Country: South Korea

Language: Korean

The South Korean K-drama first premiered in 2015 to much praise. Beating Again follows the clichéd story of a man whose personality changes after a heart transplant. Despite its tried-and-tested premise, the show manages to capture its viewers with its clever storytelling. Our protagonist is a heartless (pun intended) investor who takes on the sensibilities and feelings of the man whose heart he now has. Even more interesting is that he soon manages to fall in love, some that would have never happened earlier.

Okkupert/ Occupied

Genre: Geopolitical thriller

Country: Norway

Language: Norwegian/English

This 2015 political thriller focuses on climate change and is based on an idea by best-selling crime writer and Nordic noir stalwart, Jo Nesbo. It’s been co-produced by the Swedish company behind The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo. Set in and around Oslo, it unfurls in an imaginary future in which Norway is shutting down its oil and gas industry. The citizens have to come to terms with their loss of sovereignty. It is helmed and co-written by Insomnia director Erik Skoldbjaerg.

Trapped

Genre: Thriller

Country: Iceland

Language: Icelandic,

Danish, English

This Icelandic thriller is billed as the series with the strongest debut in the Nordic country’s TV history. Created by Everest director Baltasar Kormakur, it premiered at the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival to several accolades. A distraught cop investigates a ghastly murder when a strong blizzard traps the inhabitants of the town. The deliciously sinister landscape is its forte. A second 10-episode season was announced earlier this month, and will release in late 2018.

Club de Cuervos

Genre: Dramedy

Country: Mexico

Language: Spanish

Netflix’s first original series in Spanish, this 2015 Mexican comedy-drama revolves around a family-owned football club called Cuervos FC. After the death of the club’s owner, the brother-sister duo who inherits the business goes through a series of power battles to emerge victorious. The co-creator of the show, Gary Alazraki, wrote and directed Nosotros los Nobles, one of the highest-grossing films in Mexican history. Hardcore footie fans may enjoy watching the inner workings of a struggling soccer team in this dramedy. At the same time, lack of inclination or knowledge about

the sport should not be a deterrent. The show is more about the family drama than about football’s technicalities. Plus, in an unprecedented move, the writing staff was flown from Los Angeles to Mexico for extensive research.

Wentworth

Genre: Drama

Country: Australia

Language: English

In Australia, Bea Smith is sentenced to Wentworth Prison for the attempted murder of her abusive husband. Much like Orange is the New Black, this is the story of survival of a first-time offender in prison.

But this show is based in the 80s. Delving into the darker side of prison convicts, the show also shines a light on the lives of the guards and that of the inmates’ families. The badass women make it worth watching.

Top of The Lake

Genre: Crime drama

Country: New Zealand

Language: English

This Sundance network original is now available on Netflix. Renowned for her striking visual style and strong female characters, Oscar-winner Jane Campion writes and directs this seven-part rural noir. Deeply atmospheric, it is set in a breathtaking but hard-edged town in New Zealand. Detective Robin Griffin (the brilliant Elisabeth Moss) returns home to investigate the disappearance of a 12-year-old pregnant girl named Tui Mitcham. It features a female separatist commune living out of modified shipping containers. This collective sets camp on the edge of the Moke Lake as part of an empowerment retreat. The second season is slated to premier in 2017 with a cast that includes the likes of Nicole Kidman.

Les Revenants/The Returned

Genre: Horror

Country: France

Language: French

This French zombie supernatural drama is based on the French film They Came Back. Devoid of the usual apocalyptic tropes, this thriller is less of a creep show and more of a treatise on loss. A group of men, women and children return to their homes in a small alpine village after years. What’s scary is that these are people who have been dead for several years. Their seemingly normal attempts at returning to regular life attract the fear

and attention of the locals. Plus, after they reappear, a series of murders occur that resemble those committed by a serial killer from the past. The show premiered in 2012 and as of now, two seasons are available to stream online.