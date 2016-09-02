A thousand apologies to legendary rock star Frank Zappa, who said, “Writing about music is like dancing about architecture.” And sorry, Bob Dylan and Roger Waters, who are allergic to the press.

The fact is, rock journalism can be one of the most exciting professions ever. Now, I am nobody compared to David Fricke of Rolling Stone or Neil McCormick of The Daily Telegraph. Yet, like every other rock journo, I have some favourite tales.

Points to note: rock stars are often surrounded by tough-looking managers, dumb security bouncers and conniving publicists, who prevent anybody from getting close. Secondly, the writer has to have domain knowledge, a sense of adventure, patience and, importantly, acceptance of rejection. Finally, it’s suicidal to announce you’re a journalist. Espionage strategies work best.

Some random incidents. These will exclude my experiences with Led Zeppelin, the Rolling Stones and Jethro Tull’s Ian Anderson, which can be found in The Hindu archives.

Flash back to 2001, when the Scorpions came to Bengaluru. I was given a seven-minute slot with guitarist Matthias Jabs. German precision. The manager looked like Adolf Hitler’s mother, and the publicist went by circulation figures. Vocalist Klaus Meine was given 14 minutes to another newspaper.

I had to meet Meine and guitarist Rudolf Schenker. Impossible, it seemed. All of a sudden, I took out my pictorial rock encyclopaedia and showed it to Jabs. He was thrilled, and I requested if he could get Meine and Schenker to autograph. Met both. Mama Hitler’s eyes looked like a Sten gun aimed at my chest.

The following year, Roger Waters performed in Bengaluru. Simple rule at the airport: “No questions, only photographs.” A barricade was created between the media and his crew. Only organisers, DNA Networks, and PR agency, Genesis, were allowed close. They wore blue DNA shirts. I asked event manager T Venkat Vardhan if someone could exchange my shirt. The ploy worked. I got his quotes, and a rival newspaper published my picture next to him.

Elton John came to Bengaluru later. No chance of getting close. I found out his tour details, wore an Elton John tee, and waited at the Windsor lobby. Walked straight to the lift when he arrived. Man was impressed. “Lovely T-shirt,” he said. I escorted him to his room, while his team gaped. He spoke about ‘Sacrifice’, ‘Pinball Wizard’ and ‘Candle in the Wind’.

Finally, Gwen Stefani of the group No Doubt, bindi-wearing clone of Marilyn Monroe. The rest of her band gave interviews in New Delhi. My friend Glenn Mascarenhas had to trace her. We found her in a fancy boutique. Pretended to be customers. Spoke at length till the security spotted us. We ran like Usain Bolt. But we had our scoop.

There are failures too. Singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen visited Mumbai to meet his spiritual guru, Ramesh Balsekar. I randomly called up various hotels and finally got connected at Shalimar, Kemps Corner. He refused an interview, but agreed to give me an autograph if I arrived in an hour. I reached in 45 minutes. He had disappeared.

Finally, a Paul McCartney dinner at the Taj. The invitees included top businessmen, film stars, society stars and high-profile editors. No scraggy journalists, please. I waited two hours. The moment he arrived, I shrieked in my loudest volume, “Hey Paul.” He had to turn back and say “Hello”. That “Hello” is the best quote I have ever had.

Now, on my bucket list are Dylan and Eric Clapton. Rock journalism rolls.

Narendra Kusnur is a freelance music writer