Billy Wilder’s classic noir tale, Double Indemnity, signalled the arrival of a definitive woman character who challenged all notions of masculinity

What is the first image that pops up when you think of a femme fatale? That she is sexy, that she can lure men with her charm, that she is dangerous and will ‘rightfully’ meet her fatal end. The way we have come to read a femme fatale character, reveals more about us than we could possibly imagine.

Sample Barbara Stanwyck’s Phyllis Dietrichson from Billy Wilder’s 1944 film Double Indemnity, one of the key references for filmmakers whenever they think of a femme fatale. For the uninitiated, Jism (2003) featuring Bipasha Basu was based on the erotic thriller Body Heat (1981), which in turn was a clever interpretation of Double Indemnity.

Phyllis is a character whose parallels can be found in the great adulterers of world literature, from Tolstoy’s Anna Karenina to Flaubert’s Emma Bovary. Now, imagine Anna or Emma armed with a gun, more aware of their sexual prowess and with devious plans up their sleeves. While the great masters of 19th century fiction gave their heroines a look of empathy, director Billy Wilder liberated his heroine from the clutches of the heart, and made her move to the top of her game.

Though historians consider The Maltese Falcon (1941) as the first film noir, it is in Double Indemnity that the genre glowed in all its conventions. So you get your props: fedoras and cigarettes, lipstick and high heels, a doomed hero and a scheming temptress, the terse exchange of words, and shadows in the lap of the night to give you that uncomfortable feeling that this is not going to end in the happily ever after.

Double Indemnity was based on a James M. Cain (who also wrote The Postman Always Rings Twice and Mildred Pierce) novella which was inspired by a sensational real-life case in the 1920s. The novella had been considered unfilmable for many years owing to the restrictions imposed by the Motion Picture Production Code (also known as the Hays Code that was applied to most US films released by major studios from 1930 to 1968).

By the time Wilder decided to adapt it for the screen, Cain wasn’t available, so he hired Raymond Chandler (creator of tough private eye character Philip Marlowe) to co-write the screenplay. A recovering alcoholic, Chandler had a tough time working with Wilder, owing to his scant knowledge about screenplay construction, and ended up going back to drinking. But the delicious banter of the film is largely Chandler’s spin, after he convinced Wilder that the novella’s dialogues, if retained, wouldn’t cut as sharp.

Wilder too, shows extreme confidence. He starts the film with a seriously wounded Walter Neff (Fred MacMurray) arriving at his office late at night, narrating his lost fate into a dictaphone. We’re already aware of the film’s eventual conclusion, but that doesn’t nullify our eagerness. Instead, Walter’s razor-tongued voiceover only ups our expectation of what is to unfold. A similar trick was employed by Wilder to great effect a few years later in Sunset Boulevard (1950), in which a dead man tells his own story to the audience.

When Walter turns up at the Dietrichson home to discuss car insurance, we meet Phyllis Dietrichson, the blonde housewife with an alluring figure and a tantalising anklet. Phyllis is bored with her husband, who treats her like nothing more than an object, and has reserved his fortune for his daughter. From the very first frame, Walter verbalises his desire for her, and she, similarly infatuated, starts deliberating aloud about an augmented life insurance policy for her husband. Soon, a plan is hatched by the two amoral characters to murder Mr. Dietrichson.

The plan works more or less, with minor hiccups, until Walter’s colleague and friend Barton Keyes (Edward G. Robinson) smells a rat. But we are never told whether he figures out his friend’s misdeed or not.

Both Phyllis and Walter are what have become the staple characters of cunning-woman thrillers, but Barbara Stanwyck and Fred MacMurray play them with an air of certain ambiguity that’s still difficult to pin down.

If Phyllis finds it difficult to shoot the second time after fatally injuring Walter with the first bullet, we wonder whether the heartless woman is finally showing her human side. Walter, on the other hand, wears an inexplicable ring, and keeps the photograph of an unidentified woman in his room. If Phyllis is calculating and self-aware, Walter is no less. He plans the cold-blooded murder as if he were waiting for this to come along, and her sexual spell is an added bonus, not really the main driving force.

In the 1940s America, onscreen characters didn’t indulge in sex (even kisses could last only a few seconds), but it is clearly implied through repartee and measured breathing. Wilder goes one step ahead and even suggests a curious chemistry between the two male characters, Walter and Keyes. Despite wishing to flee, in his last moments, Walter stumbles into his office not only to confess his crime, but also to acknowledge the love the two men shared. Walter lights Keyes’ smokes throughout the film, but the end reverses this when Keyes lights Walter’s cigarette.

Unlike the tragic heroines of yore, Phyllis is not a victim of circumstances; rather she understands her place in society and works around it to her advantage. She stands in stark contrast with her stepdaughter Lola (Jean Heather), who is the classic damsel in distress. The first time we meet Phyllis, the camera and Walter tell us exactly how to view her, a tough-to-get woman who chooses and uses her words with erotic dexterity. Lola on the other hand, is weak, meek and modest, and thus, apparently and evidently, deserves happiness. But it is Phyllis’ end that shows the bias, not only of the then moral Hays Code, but also of the male gaze of cinema.

Walter, despite being an equal partner in crime, wants us to believe that he is the deceived victim. By narrating the incident, he guides us to see the story solely from his point of view. He lusts after Phyllis, calls her ‘baby’, objectifying her as a male fantasy throughout. He planned and murdered, and was ready to plunge to any depths to win, but when he realises that he’s a mere pawn, his ego can’t tolerate the idea of being played. And so, unlike Phyllis’ nondescript dead end at her house, Walter gets a misty-eyed farewell as a tragic hero.

The very idea of usurping a male from his dominant position is Phyllis’ chief crime. Our cinema can allow a woman to go berserk, bend men at her will, but she can’t possibly get away with it. Femme fatales are a stark reminder of the crisis in masculinity, and the low morale of the 1940s, the aftermath of war and socio-economic anxiety only added to this predicament.

But, if you look around, you will know that even in 2016, the crisis is far from over. Phyllis Dietrichson would probably meet the same fate in today’s world. After all, real life or fiction, both have men as their narrators.

