Game Review

A stealth game that maturely tackles today’s problems

The time could not be more perfect for the Deus Ex’s third prequel to come out. Mankind Divided stands as a sign of the times as today we’re all divided on several frontiers: political, religious, and even when it comes to Pokemon Go.

Of course, Deus Ex is all about human-machine augmentation. It’s a topic that was started in the last game, Human Revolution, and now is explored further in Mankind Divided.

The third prequel is a game of corporate espionage, deep human prejudices and lots of sneaking around.

Welcome to 2029 when we’re in a time after the Aug Incident, where augmented humans were pushed to mass murder. This event was triggered in Deus Ex: Human Revolution. So the humans, who refer to themselves as ‘naturals’ have become understandably wary, bringing about heavy prejudices against Augs.

The hybrid humans are folks who prefer to replace their arms, legs and several body parts with mechanical, robotic ones, ranging from beautiful to deadly. Plus, they’ve got several sensors embedded into their skulls augmenting their abilities. On the other hand, the naturals choose to remain pure.

As a result of this rift in society, cities have adopted heavy policing. The Augs who were not responsible for the incident are under heavy oppression. This tension has led to breakouts of violence and terrorist attacks across the globe, from either side. And Mankind Divided focuses on Adam Jensen, the protagonist of the previous game. After a horrible attack, he finds himself augmented with state-of-the art bio-mechanical technology designed for combat.

The story of Human Revolution had a strong corporate espionage thread, leading up to the Aug Incident. Mankind Divided takes on a more usual route, focusing on a good-versus-bad formula, against a backdrop of social upheaval. That said, it still hits home where it needs to with deep undertones, especially visually, as you watch the world change over time after each mission.

The story touches expertly on several very mature subjects, tackling them with excellent finesse. While there is a lot of lore and names to remember, of people and organisations, the game helpfully puts together a superb video explaining everything that transpired in the previous game. For Deus Ex fans though, there was no lead-up to the classic original episode, which canonically takes place in the year 2052. We may have to wait for another game in these prequel years to tie in the franchise to the original.

At its core, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is about stealth. While you can go in gun-blazing, the entire system is built around stealth mode. The gunplay gets clunky otherwise. It’s not bad, but the best part of the game is being a ghost. With all the augmentation, Jensen can go invisible, attack enemies through walls, summon armour, throw all sorts of smoke grenades and flash bangs to conceal himself.

There are several alternate routes to a certain point in any mission, which you can explore; some lead to danger, others allow you get the jump on people.

The game’s level design is fantastic in that sense, actually making you feel powerful. It’s also indicative as to how upgraded augmented humans are. While the stealth gameplay is fantastic, Deus Ex has the augmentation powers for combat, except there could have been a better way the team could have made fights a lot more exciting.

You keep returning to Prague as a hub, where you can undertake various side missions, which are varied and entertaining. It’s an open-world here and you have freedom to execute side missions the way you want it. For example, one of the earlier missions involved getting forged papers to pass through a checkpoint.

You could either pay your way through or get creative and find out more through the excellent dialogue wheel. Also worth mentioning is the superb hacking system that looks quite complicated, but is simple once you get a hang of it. Mankind Divided is crisp and mature, with excellent wit chiming in at the right time. There are several well-thought-out decisions you will need to take as well as different conversation paths to explore.

The presentation of the game is slick, provided you’re standing still. When moving, the world seemed a bit too picturesque, lacking that infusion of life. The art is fantastic: a high-tech look combined with French renaissance art and fashion. This is undoubtedly one of the best parts of the game, along with the smoky neo-noir atmosphere.

A game that’s grown-up, tackles today’s problems in a futuristic packaging, and has some amazing stealth mechanics. Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is all of this in one sophisticated package.

The author is an avid gamer and a freelance writer