MCH Group, parent of Art Basel now becomes a major stakeholder in the annual India Art Fair

India’s eight-edition-old India Art Fair has become the first regional partner of the MCH group, parent of international fair Art Basel, organised in Basel, Miami and Hong Kong.

At 60.3 per cent, MCH will be the major stake holder of the next edition to be held from February 2 to 5, 2017, in Delhi. Angus Montgomery, an exhibition and event company, will own 29.7 per cent and the reminder will be held by Neha Kirpal, founding director of the fair.

The collaboration, announced on September 12, is expected to offer a wider reach, exposure and global recognition to the regional fair and India’s art community and practice. “For the last eight editions, our priorities and strategies have been to internationalise Indian and South Asian art and to put India and the region on the art map globally,” said Kirpal in a telephonic interview from Delhi. “From our perspective, the MCH group, with its legacy in the art world, is a great collaborator to take our art fair to another level of global alliance.”

In March this year, MCH announced its plan to create a portfolio of regional art fairs. It was only after researching Indian economics, analysing the art ecosystem, its potential and how the company could collaborate with it was the deal finalised.

“Our contribution will be to retain and develop the regional integrity of each fair,” said Marco Fazzone, managing director of design and regional art fairs at MCH Group. “We respect the local DNA and the regional art community as it exists. We listen to the region and feel experienced enough to give a huge contribution to the platform. We will work on the physical show as well as the digital platform and on other areas.”

Kirpal says the collaboration will also benefit the stakeholders and the artist community. “The promise is not to hold and impose an international model of an art fair; neither is to impose or try and take away from the art practice of the region,” said Kirpal. “It is to expose, validate and enhance the offerings of the region and give it a boost. Art practioners will enjoy the reach and audiences much beyond what they have in the past.”

