Here’s what’s new with the conglomerate: two new smartphones with loads of new specs, a voice-activated assistant and more technological marvels

It’s hard to imagine a world without Google, even though many of us have lived in a world before that search field redefined how we use the Internet. Now Google is diversifying, spreading out into every aspect of our lives. The tech conglomerate has been powering smartphones, driverless cars, and even homes. This year, though, the search giant made a huge move, laying to rest the Nexus name and introducing their own phones: the Pixel and Pixel XL. While these were the stars of Google’s reveal, the real star is the one you didn’t know you saw. It’s the Google Assistant, an

AI that’s right there on your phone.

In the months leading up to the launch, a normal Google search of the Pixel and Pixel XL yielded hundreds of leaks. We knew what was coming, and how it looked, so there was no surprise there. However, it’s been an entirely different feeling to look at the actual finished product. Let’s take a closer look at the Google Pixel and Pixel XL.

What’s Outside



The Pixel and its bigger brother, Pixel XL, are beautifully designed with an aerospace-grade aluminium unibody. What makes them stand out from all other phones is a glass section at the back with the fingerprint sensor, giving the phone a lot of personality. The Pixel has a 5-inch full HD AMOLED display, while the Pixel XL has a 5.5-inch Quad HD (four times the definition of standard display) AMOLED display, with a 100 per cent NTSC colour gamut and true black levels. The glass on the front of the display is 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 4.

The phone comes in what Google clearly means to be a jibe at the iPhone colour variant names — Quite Black and Very White colours, along with a special edition Really Blue, which, incidentally, is already sold out. The front of the phone sports an array of sensors that are unsightly, especially on the white phone. So the Quite Black is what you should be going for if you don’t like seeing those sensors. The bezels are decent on the sides, not too small, not too big. However, the ‘chin’ of the phone is quite big; a space which would normally have been used for hardware buttons or a fingerprint sensor, or even stereo speakers, is now empty real estate. In another dig at rival Apple, Google showed off their inclusion of the headphone jack.

The Cameras



Yes, this is the only part of a smartphone anyone ever cares about nowadays, and with good measure. Smartphone manufacturers have realised the importance of a good camera and are racing to build the best. However, Google seems to have beaten both Apple and Samsung to the click, by claiming that the Pixel has the best camera to date.

According to DXOMark, a site that reviews and rates camera tech, the Pixel has scored the highest among smartphones with 89 points. But we will know for sure in the next few days, when the user reviews start pouring in.

For now, let’s see the specs. The rear camera is a 12.3-megapixel shooter with large 1.55 micron pixels that capture more light, resulting in a better picture. The F2.0 aperture lets in more light with a phase and laser detection autofocus. This camera can record a full HD video at 60 fps (frames per second) and slow motion at 120 fps, 4K video at 30 fps, and very slowmo video at 240 fps at a slightly lower 720p. Google has mentioned that its camera software is bristling with algorithms that help get you the best picture. You can even hold the shutter button down to burst shoot, and the phone will help you select the best shot and save it in the album.

The front camera is an eight-megapixel, fixed-focus shooter, also with large 1.4 micron pixels. This allows you to take great selfies — again using Google’s camera app — with a load of enhancements. While both shooters may take excellent pictures, they will take up a lot of space on your phone. Especially considering that there’s no SD Card support. Google did reveal, though, that every Pixel user will get free unlimited storage on the cloud for all their photos and videos, no matter the resolution or file size.

What’s Inside



The Pixel and Pixel XL both sport the latest Snapdragon 821 processors. Storage comes in between 32GB to 128GB, non-expandable, so you’ll be glad there’s free unlimited photo and video storage. To keep things running smooth, there’s a 4GB LPDDR4 RAM. The phone comes with a USB Type-C connector and a large 2770mAh battery for the Pixel, and an even larger 3450mAh battery for the Pixel XL. According to Google, you can get seven hours of use with just a quick 15 minutes of charging.

The Price



This is where the catch comes in. Google has confirmed the Pixel’s price to be Rs. 57,000 for the 32GB variant and Rs. 66,000 for the 128GB variant. The Pixel XL starts at Rs. 67,000 for the 32GB variant and Rs. 76,000 for the 128GB variant. The prices are almost at the iPhone 7 level for specs that are around the area of the OnePlus 3, which will set you back Rs. 27,999. Though it seems that the Pixels are packing a little bit more than just stock Android.

Google Assistant



We’ve always dreamed of robots and other forms of Artificial Intelligence (AI) helping us live better. Science fiction has always portrayed them as destroyers of life thanks to movies like Terminator, and worse yet, AI can go crazy as seen in 2001: A Space Odyssey or Avengers: Age of Ultron. The best examples of good AI would be those in Interstellar, which are true buddies to man in every respect. We are years away from that kind of tech, but the first step towards that reality is the Pixel.

Meet Google Assistant, a friendly AI that uses conversational English to help you with whatever you need. Google actually understands and responds accordingly, to context like “should I wear sunglasses today”, in response to which the Assistant shows you the weather. Should you ask about tomorrow, the Assistant already knows what you’re referring to and will show you what the next day looks like.

The Assistant was also shown taking notes and reminders when simply asked to remember something. You can also get it to bring up images from an earlier date or translate for you. Why is this so important? The easiest form of interaction is with speech. With any other smartphone, you’d have to manually look for a particular image, physically type out a note or have a translation app. With the Assistant, you can constantly ask it to keep track of your life. This paves the way for a completely voice-activated future.

Google Chromecast Ultra



Google’s little streaming device has gained quite a lot of ground all over the world. It converts any screen into a Smart TV easily and lets you stream movies. With 4K and HDR gaining ground, the Chromecast Ultra makes that upgrade to a TV with both features seem a lot more appealing. Essentially, 4K is very high fidelity content while HDRs (High Dynamic Range) are better types of screens with better display technology to give you very lifelike quality with amazing contrast ratio. These two technologies are the biggest reasons to upgrade to a 4K/HDR TV.

Google Daydream VR



Interestingly, Google was the first to unveil a true virtual reality device, which was made of cardboard and aptly called Cardboard. It was the perfect VR solution since you only needed a good smartphone and a Cardboard unit you could practically make yourself. Now, Google has introduced Daydream VR, a lightweight fabric VR device that holds your smartphone screen at a distance from your eyes. It also packs in a tiny controller unit so you can adjust your experience. Just be careful not to bump your knees into a table, or fall off a balcony.

Google home



Also unveiled at Google’s press event was a voice-controlled speaker called Google Home. Essentially, this uses the power of Google Assistant to control aspects of your home. The Assistant is always there to answer several of your queries and pipe reminders about flights and other time-bound activities.

The author is a freelance tech and lifestyle writer