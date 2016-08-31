Elena Duggan works Heston Blumenthal’s 100-step recipe for verjus in egg to perfection and wins the title of MasterChef Australia 2016

The finale of MasterChef Australia 2016 on Star World and Star World HD was a nail-biting, high-on-emotions two-hour bumper episode where 32-year-old Elena Duggan faced 27-year-old Matt Sinclair. In the first round, Sinclair scored 26 on 30 for his entrée of pan-seared quail with confit legs, corn and chorizo salsa and Pedro Ximenez (white Spanish wine grape) glaze dish, while Duggan lagged behind with a score of 23 for her marron done two ways with a smoked vegetable salad and a dashi dressing — all of which was found underwhelming by the judges.

Round two saw both the contestants with perfect scores of 30 on 30. Duggan put up a twice-cooked lamb, lamb jus, with a macadamia, garlic and onion puree, pickled beets and vegetables, and Sinclair impressed the judges with a dish of crisp-skinned barramundi with brussels sprouts and a pancetta and prawn broth.

In the end, it all boiled down to the dessert set by the show’s favourite and most feared guest chef, Heston Blumenthal. The verjus in egg increased the blood pressure of the contestants and viewers alike.

While Sinclair buckled under pressure on more than one occasion, Duggan showed grit, confidence and strength to pursue the dish till the end, even stepping in to help Sinclair in the liquid nitrogen step.

Duggan, is a 32-year-old teacher from New South Wales, and grew up in Noosa, Queensland, where her family runs a scuba diving business. She would help her granny stir the pots and pans at the age of two, and by the age of eight, she could cook a meal for herself. It was not great, but edible, she confesses to us. This was Duggan’s second attempt on MasterChef Australia and one that won her the title.

Excerpts from an interview with Duggan:

It was an emotional finale. What was dealing with the pressure like?

I was nervous, like I had never been. But my whole idea was to have fun in what I cook. I had to sort my head and shake off the pressure and put up the best plate I could. At the end of the first round, I realised it was not my best cooking, which encouraged me to push harder.

Describe the experience of cooking a Heston Blumenthal dish in the last round.

It was as tough as it looked on screen to you. But I held it together. It was the only way to create the verjus in egg, which had a recipe of at least 100 steps in five-and-a-half hours. We were cooking and conducting a science experiment at the same time. It was important to maintain focus, and the fact that my family was present on the set, rooting for me, kept me motivated.

How hard was it fighting for the title against Matt?

Matt has been my dearest friend on the show right from the beginning. I know we are going to keep in touch, as we have been there for each other through the journey. I would love to work with him in future.

How will it feel to not cook anymore in the MasterChef kitchen as a contestant?

For me, it is a new road ahead and I have to make sure I stay inspired and gear up for my magazine column, writing recipes and work experience in Sydney, Melbourne and California. I didn’t realise how emotionally drained I was until I reached home. The first thing I did was catch up on my sleep.

What are your earliest food memories?

Oh, they are lovely. My mother was vegetarian, my father was a butcher, my grandmother was Indonesian and grandfather was Dutch, and my aunty has a great interest in Italy. You can imagine I had a lot of things to be inspired by. We celebrated so many different festivals, and beautiful dishes traditional to that occasion.

One of the best compliments you received on the show?

It was during the Heston Blumenthal week when he told me my dish — the orange-inspired reef walk dish — was worthy of a Michelin star. I took inspiration from a photograph of my younger sister, Alexandra, from a trip to Heron Island. I made a prawn, crab, scallop and oyster dish with carrot and saffron sauce. I always thought my cooking style was more café-like, and I was overwhelmed by his compliment. It made me realise I was dreaming too small, and I had the capability of bigger accomplishments.

What has the entire MasterChef experience left you with?

As a person, I feel stronger than I believed I was; I have the confidence to take on ‘pressure tests’ of life, and I was playing it too safe so far.

How did the three judges react when you made it to the top 10?

They were frank that they didn’t expect me to make it. They thought I was too emotional. But, for me, being emotional is not a weakness. This motivated me to surprise them each time with my cooking.

The author is a freelance writer