10 free mobile games to keep you occupied during those boring commutes

Here’s a new list of the best in free games that won’t cost you a dime (at least not upfront). Our mission: to spice up your long boring commute with an all-you-can-eat buffet of action, strategy, role-playing, puzzle, and more. In fact, there’s even a game that puts you in the shoes of a train conductor, perfect for those rail rides. All of these are a great escape when you’re waiting inside a crowded moving metal box, spoilt for viewing choice between somebody’s armpit and fisherwomen.

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens

iOS and Android

If you love the new Star Wars movie and Lego, then this game is a must-play. A big-budget game that just released on consoles is now free on your iOS and Android devices. Essentially, it is a re-telling of the movie with a generous dose of slapstick sequences. With gameplay that draws you into blaster fights, it’s free but requires the purchase of a season pass to enjoy additional content.

FarmVille: Tropic Escape

iOS and Android

Remember the time when FarmVille was like Pokémon Go? Literally, everyone was talking about it. It fizzled out, but that doesn’t mean your love for digital farming should. Instead of a drab countryside, you can now build your farm on a lovely tropical island, where you can start your very own beachside inn. With loads to do in Tropic Escape, the game goes great with the smell of fish that accompanies every bogie of a Mumbai local.

Outfolded

iOS

Puzzle games are great for keeping your mind engaged and running at optimal speed. Outfolded is a puzzle game that has you rolling boxes along a terrain until you reach the endpoint. You don’t have a lot of boxes to unfold, so you need to plan your path and retrace your steps in order to have maximum reach. It’s a very simple concept, but extremely challenging. The unlimited undo options don’t hurt either.

Mobius Final Fantasy

iOS and Android

Another big triple-A franchise makes it to your smartphone, and for free. Mobius Final Fantasy is an epic story that focuses on a new battle sequence. The Job System, which is at the heart of most Final Fantasy games, has made it to Mobius. With a deep fighting system and lots of monsters to battle, Mobius is the perfect game for some quick battle grinding while you beat the grind.

AbyssRium

iOS and Android

If there is one game on this list that transports you away from the humdrum of reality, it’s AbyssRium. A beautiful game with vibrant colours and a serene look, it asks for your help in transforming a Coralite into a colony of fish by attracting them to it, creating a lush and colourful ecosystem.

Age of Booty: Tactics

iOS and Android

The term ‘booty’ in the title is a term coined by pirates to refer to their treasure and should not be confused with the urban definition of a certain body part. Age of Booty: Tactics is a game about pirates, in which you use turn-based strategy to control your pirate ship, spread terror, and defeat other pirates. You can upgrade your ship with curses, as well as unlock new captains, in this fun game.

Bowmasters

iOS

At its core, Bowmasters is a super-simple game of throwing stuff at your opponent. In execution, it’s a whole load of fun. It features cheekily illustrated renditions of Mario, Robin Hood, Chuck Norris, and even a Stormtrooper. Our favourites include the mime who throws a deadly baguette at its opponents, and the weird character that suspiciously looks a lot like Breaking Bad’s Heisenberg.

RedStory — Little Riding Hood

iOS

In case the title didn’t clue you in, this is a game about Little Red Riding Hood from the famous fable. Our sweet child protagonist is part of a charming side-scrolling game in which she’s got to rush to warn her grandma about the big bad wolf. However, she’s lost her way, and you have to help Little Red Riding Hood find it. You get the first chapter free, and it’s currently only on iOS.

Train Conductor World

iOS and Android

Sitting in trains is usually boring. So, playing a game about trains should be too. Oddly enough, Train Conductor World is pretty exciting. You’ve simply got to guide a bunch of oncoming trains onto other tracks in order to avoid collisions. Give it a go; it’s more than worth the price tag. It’s free after all.

The Blacklist Conspiracy

iOS and Android

On the NBC TV show, The Blacklist, James Spader is the FBI’s most-wanted criminal, who helps the police officials track a series of dangerous people only because he’s got a list. This mobile game is a free-to-play title that lets you solve several puzzles, piece together evidence, and interrogate suspects to find your target.