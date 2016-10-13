An engineering student and his two relatives were arrested by the Vashi police on Tuesday on the charges of murder after an 85-year-old woman died over a petty fight between her grandson and the three accused.

A misunderstanding led to the fight between Marsheline Fernandes’s grandson Lawrence Fernandes (27) and Udit Saha (20) and his aunt and uncle Dipika (23) and Prashant Manore (26).

Dipika, a resident of Sector 10, Vashi, had gone to visit her brother in Shiv Krupa society in Sector 15 on the day of Dussehra. In the evening, her husband Prashant, who is an electrical contractor with the NMMC, came to pick up her wife.

At that time, the complainant, Lawrence, was feeding stray dogs on the society premises. “It’s his daily routine to feed biscuits and milk to nearby stray dogs. He was communicating with the watchman, who was standing a few metres away, through signs to check if there were any more dogs around. Prashant and his wife were passing by at the same time and Prashant thought that Lawrence was passing some comments on his wife. He picked up a verbal fight with the complainant,” senior police inspector Ajay Landge of Vashi station said.

In the course of the heated argument, Prashant started assaulting Lawrence and called for Saha. “Saha saw the fight from the balcony and came down with bamboo sticks that he had at home and they started hitting Lawrence,” Mr. Landge said.

Meanwhile, Lawrence’s parents and his grandmother tried to interfere following which his father Augustine (60) and his grandmother received grievous injuries. They were taken to the NMMC hospital in Vashi. While the complainant’s father is recuperating, his grandmother succumbed.

“All the three accused were produced before court on Wednesday and remanded in police custody till Saturday,” Mr. Landge said. The accused have been arrested under Sections 302, 324, 504, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.