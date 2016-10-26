Dronacharya Award-winning chess guru Raghunandan Gokhale urged parents to encourage their children to play chess, stating that it will not only benefit their scores in subjects like maths and science but will also greatly improve their overall skills. He was speaking after presenting awards to the winners of The Hindu In School Chess Competition 2016 in Mumbai.

The chess tournament was conducted on October 22 and 23 at Cosmopolitan Education Society School in Andheri. It was conducted in three categories: Sub-Junior (Grades 1 to 3); Junior (Grade 4 to 6); and Senior (Grade 7 to 12). The Junior and Senior categories held separate contests for girls and under an Open category. The tournament received a hugely positive response, with 276 participants matching wits over nine rounds held over two days. Prizes were presented to 45 students.

All contestants were given participation certificates. Mr. Gokhale, Ms. Alka, Joint Secretary of the Cosmopolitan Education Society, and Mr. N. Vaidyanathan, Head of the School vertical for North and West India, presided over the prize distribution function.

Describing the tournament organised by The Hindu as one of the best among recent competitions held in the city, Sanjoy Shome, parent of a participant, said, “All the school children had a great time attending the Competition, and it gave them good exposure to competing with children of their age groups. The infrastructure of the tournament was very good. This gave the children a better opportunity to display their skills.” The Hindu in School Chess Competition was organised by The Hindu and presented by Thyrocare under the aegis of the Mumbai Suburban District Chess Association. It was supported by Life Insurance Corporation of India Ltd. Bisleri Ltd participated as the hydration partner.

Winners: In the order of first, second, third and fourth places:

Sub-Junior category: Bagwe Gaurang, S. J. Podar Academy, Malad East; Aarav Dengla, Oberoi International School, Goregaon; Arvind Iyer, The Cambridge International School, Kalyan West; Jaisal Shah, JBCN International School, Mumbai.

Junior (Girls): Samyukta Banthia, Bombay International School, Malabar Hill; Kriti Mayur Patel, Shishuvan School, Matunga; Alaina Vincent, Atomic Energy Central School 4, Anushaktinagar; Kiyarra Sunil Khaturia, Activity High School, Mumbai.

Junior (Open): Shiv Shome, Podar International School, Santacruz West; Pranav Pingali, Podar International School (IB), Khar West; Hem B. Sotta, Vibgyor High, Airoli, Navi Mumbai; Vaarin Gada, CNMS School, Vile Parle West, Mumbai.

Senior (Girls): Nilaya Patil, Podar High School, Santacruz; Yuti Mayur Patel, Shishuvan School, Matunga; Sanika Sanghi, The Cathedral and John Connon School, Fort; Nitya M. Kuckian, Swami Vivekanand International School and Junior College, Borivali, Mumbai.

Senior (Open): Jadhav Manomay, New Horizon Scholars School and Neo Kids, Airoli, Navi Mumbai; Karan Dhole, K. C. College, Churchgate; Yuvraj Punia, Bhaktivedanta School, Andheri West; Arjun R. Iyer, Modern English School, Chheddanagar, Chembur, Mumbai.