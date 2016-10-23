Ajay Devgn on directingShivaayand why he chooses to stand by the causes he supports

In Shivaay’s trailer, Ajay Devgn’s distinctive baritone amplifies the visuals; he chants verses from the Vedas and sports a tattoo of lord Shiva.

Despite multiple references to the Hindu god, Devgn says the film has “nothing religious or mythological in it”. He says, “In fact, the character in the film never prays, but draws heavily from the lord, both in terms of his spirituality and superpowers.”

Devgn’s fascination for the ‘destroyer of evil’ stems from his childhood admiration for the almighty’s imperfections. “When you look at other gods and their pictures, you will see they are perfect. Shiva is always intoxicated, he smokes, and people call him Bhola bhandari . He makes mistakes and eventually turns destroyer: elements that make him almost human. This makes him relatable, as human beings also possess the same elements. I picked up a character who connects with Shiva and uses his imperfections to make them his strength.”

Though Devgn is tight-lipped about the narrative of his second directorial, he says, “The story is about the emotional bond between a father and his daughter. I would have made it into a family drama but I didn’t. A film is always based on an emotion. If you have to convey a certain emotion, you create a story to do that. Shivaay is basically an emotional drama about how a father and daughter react to certain situations.”

Inside out

Devgn’s directorial debut was also based on a similar thread of thought. In U Me Aur Hum (2008), starring him and his wife Kajol, Devgn chose to direct a subdued romantic drama, addressing Alzheimer’s disease.

“It was again the emotional angle of the film that made me direct it. I like to pick up things which I really feel about. The disease was the backdrop, but basically it was the story of a couple in a crisis. I could have made it into a third man coming into their lives. The idea was to pick up a thought and then establish a premise. It also got people talking about a condition that’s usually swept under the rug or misunderstood in our country.”

Though the film’s reception was lukewarm, critical acclaim for Devgn’s direction encouraged him to push the envelope further. In Shivaay, which is set to release this Diwali, he dons the caps of actor, director and producer. He says he finds the last department the most demanding.

“Direction and acting comes easily to me, but being a producer is very challenging. Before I started out as an actor, I have been involved in every department: from camera, lights to editing. I am familiar with different techniques as well. But yes, wearing all three hats is taxing. During the filming, I couldn’t afford to take a break. I was arranging the shot, directing the actors and then getting into the frame myself.”

The actor even spent two years scouting for shooting locations in Canada, Poland, Italy, Serbia and Austria, before closing in on Bulgaria’s snow-covered peaks. “The film was based on my vision, but my crew was the one who helped me realise it. We shot in extreme weather conditions, sometimes less than minus 25 degrees and high up the mountains. But the cast and crew stood by me throughout.”

Twenty-five years ago, Devgn began his celluloid journey straddling two motorcycles in Phool Aur Kante and soon enough earned the tag of a ‘dependable action hero’. What also contributed to this perception was the fact that he was the son of prolific Bollywood stunt coordinator Veeru Devgan.

“Because of my father, people just expected me to excel in that genre and do my own stunts. I was exposed to films early and always knew that my future would relate to the industry, and my father played a very important role in this. He is my inspiration and whatever I am is because of him. He taught me how to shoulder responsibility and be honest towards work.”

Cause and effect

Devgn feels strongly about certain issues, which he feels need to be portrayed in cinema as a reflection of society. In 2013, he joined hands with the Los Angeles-based Brillstein Entertainment Partners and established Shivalaya Entertainment, a production company that promotes independent cinema. The company’s first feature film, Leena Yadav’s Parched , dealt with societal prejudices against women in rural India and was well-received. Premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2015, it travelled to over 20 other festivals before releasing in India this year.

The movie is a source of both pride and disappointment for Devgn. “We are still very backward. Even in the metros, it is the same problem and the prejudices that women endure are many. This is the reason why the film was relatable globally. People living in America and France have seen such instances and they are connecting with it.

“The nature of their problems may be different but it eventually boils down to women suffering. The subject was beautiful and it was a story that had to be told. Not with the perspective to change society but at least we can start a debate and inspire people.”

Another cause the actor has taken up and has been very vocal about is his solidarity with the armed forces. The actor has stated that he won’t be working with Pakistani artistes until the situation between the two countries improve.

“I love Pakistani actors and the free exchange of culture but right now we are in a situation that we have to stand by our nation and security forces. How do you bring their morale up? You can’t say that I am going to sit here and do what I am going to do… work with Pakistani actors, while country’s armed forces succumb to their bullets. Being in the army is not just a job, it is a prestigious thing. If you are not ready to do this much for the country, why should you expect them to? But I hope that this is temporary and gets solved so that we can start working together again. Till things don’t get sorted, I think we all should take a stand. They have taken a stand and if they can, then they are better than us.”

The author is a freelance writer

