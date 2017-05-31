Dombivli youth shot dead over parking

more-in

Mumbai: A 22-year-old youth from Dombivli was shot dead by a resident of his locality over parking of vehicles in Ayre village on Tuesday afternoon.

The police said Vikrant Keni stepped out of his house after having lunch and went to his car. However, he saw a JCB was parked in its path. He began looking for the driver and soon found Mangesh Bhagat, a contractor, who had recently undertaken some construction work in the area.

“Mr. Keni asked Mr. Bhagat to move the vehicle and when he refused, an argument broke out. Mr. Bhagat shot him in his stomach,” said Sanjay Shinde, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone III, Thane police.

Mr. Bhagat allegedly fled as Mr. Keni fell to the ground, bleeding heavily. Meanwhile, his family members, who heard the gunshot, took him to Icon Hospital, where he was declared dead before admission.

The hospital authorities informed the Dombivli police and a team was sent to make inquiries with Mr. Keni’s family, while another team visited the scene of the crime, where they spoke to residents and shopkeepers who had witnessed the incident.

The police said they have received preliminary information that there was animosity between Mr. Keni, who used to assist his father in his construction business, and Mr. Bhagat, over some projects in the area. The police are ascertaining whether Mr. Bhagat had a licensed firearm and whether the same gun was used in the crime.

“We have registered a case of murder under the Indian Penal Code and all efforts are being made to apprehend the accused,” said Mr. Shinde.