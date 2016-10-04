Cities » Mumbai

Navi Mumbai, October 4, 2016
Updated: October 4, 2016 05:36 IST

Dolling up for Navaratri

decked up:Golu dolls on display at a residence in Mulund.—Photo: Special Arrangement
While Gujaratis are celebrating the Navaratri festival, South Indian homes in Navi Mumbai have been decked up in a unique way, by placing beautifully decorated dolls for Golu or Kolu.

Bommai Golu is celebrated during Navaratri, which falls in the Purattaasi month. On amavasya , the last day of pitru paksha , families set up sloping padi or steps in odd numbers. The steps are then decorated with dolls, made of clay or wood, of mythological figures. The Golu or Kolu doll arrangement is an essential part of Navaratri and Dussehra celebrations in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Be it community-based celebrations with the colourful display of dolls, and bhajans , or those at the individual level, there is festive cheer all over the satellite city since the festival began on October 1.

Reevathi Kumar, a resident of Kesar Harmony, Kharghar, says that Bommai Golu is very special for her family. “I was born and brought up in Rajasthan and we would celebrate the festival only by placing the kalash as a symbol of Goddess Durga. However, when my daughter was five years old, she wished to celebrate Navaratri with make-shift steps. So, for the last four years, we have been displaying dolls during the nine days of the festival,” she says.

Like every year, the Kumars have zeroed in on a different theme this time as well. “We have selected Indian festivals as a theme. We have placed dolls made of clay depicting festivals like Lohri from the North, Vishu and Onam from Kerala, Diwali and Ganeshotsav. Apart from that, we have Lalitha Sahasranamam and Mata ki Chowki ,” Kumar said.

For Vashi resident Janaki Srikanth, who has been celebrating Golu for two decades, no festivity is complete without prasad . “During this festival, apart from sweet dishes like payasam and rava kesari, a unique savoury delicacy called sundal is prepared from nine different pulses, and is offered as neivedhyam to the God with a simple puja ,” Srikanth says.

Community festivities

The festival is also celebrated at the community level. The Vashi Fine Arts Society (VFAS), for instance, has organised a community Bommai Kolu on October 4, 5, and 6 at Navi Mumbai Kannada Sangha Hall, Sector 9A, Vashi. The VFAS has been celebrating the Golu festival since 1998.

“The Bommai, or the dolls made of clay and wood, are handed down through generations, and the families keep adding more dolls over the years. The arrangements are made in odd number (three, five, seven, nine or 11) sloping make-shift steps. We have been organising a community Bommai Kolu on the occasion of Navaratri for the last 18 years,” says Mohana Iyer, the head of the women’s wing of the society.

The society has a sizeable collection of dolls, and every year, visitors add to it by donating new dolls. This year, the society has organised a nine-step display, with each step consisting of 12 small and big dolls. The women’s wing has also organised Lalitha sahasranamam , haldi-kumkum and bhajan from 11 a.m. to noon on every day of the festival. In the evening, devotees present cultural programmes and perform devotional songs.

The Sri Bhaktha Anjaneya Trust Hanuman Temple in Nerul is celebrating its 12th annual Golu festival. “We have displayed two different golu padi (steps), one with five padis within the Shiva sannidhi, and one with seven padis within the Ramar sannidhi . In the Shiva sannidhi , the various incarnations of Lord Shiva are being displayed in the five padis , while that in Ramar sannidhi displays the incarnations of Lord Vishnu,” said Bala Sundar, member of the temple’s cultural committee.

The temple has also organised various programmes, such as the Chandi Homam and the Dasa Mahavidya Homam . “On Vijayadashami, there will be a special procession of Lord Kamakshi on a golden chariot,” said Sundar. The temple has Ramar Sannidhi , Shiva Sannidhi , Uttara Kamakshi Sannidhi , which is a replica of the Kanchipuram Kamakshi temple, and a 33-feet Hanuman idol.`

The writer is a freelance journalist

