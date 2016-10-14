The NCPA Reality Check series, in collaboration with the Indian Documentary Producers’ Association (IDPA), presents The Sax in the City , a 60-minute-long English documentary film. The documentary, directed by Praveen Kumar, is about the Koli fisherfolk of Mumbai who have their own music and dancing traditions. One by one, the film introduces and reintroduces members of the small community of saxophone players in Mumbai. Admission is free.

Please Wait while comments are loading...