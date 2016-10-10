Watch this Academy Award-nominated historical-documentary about the Indonesian killings of 1965-66. An optometrist travels from house to house, performing eye tests and interviewing locals who were involved in the mass slaughter during the anti-communist purge. The Joshua Oppenheimer film was screened at the 71st Venice International Film Festival, where it won several awards. Entry is free, but seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

