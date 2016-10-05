Rabale MIDC police have arrested four people, who allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl in 2015. The victim registered a case only last month, after she gave birth to a baby, and the doctor, she was consulting, told her to approach the police.

The accused identified as Chaman Parmar (30), Ramesh Parmar (33), Shivpoojan Bhar (36) and Ganesh Maheshwari (33) were arrested under Sections 376D (gang rape) and 328 (causing hurt by means) of the IPC, Sections 4, 8 and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and Section 66E of the IT Act.

According to the police, the victim, a resident of Antop Hill, was looking for a job and had dropped her contact number at various small-scale industries. The main accused, Chaman Parmar, an employee in one such industry in Bhandup, got hold of her number, contacted her, and promised to help her get a job. He asked her to meet him at Digha in Rabale. “She was raped at his residence after she was offered a spiked drink. Chaman had also called the co-accused to his residence wherein they joined the act,” sub inspector K.J. Kodag of Rabale (MIDC) police station said. The accused then clicked her nude pictures and blackmailed her to come to them whenever they demanded.

“From August to October 2015, she was blackmailed and gang-raped. She later found that she was pregnant. The victim was staying away from her parents, but they found out about the incident when she was nearing her delivery,” Mr. Kodag said. The victim registered a case at Antop Hill police station. “Since the place of crime was Rabale, the case was transferred to us.” The police arrested the main accused at his residence following which they traced the other accused.

The writer is a freelance journalist

