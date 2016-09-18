Neighbours of the couple that was found murdered in their Mumbra residence have told the police that they had seen some people visit their house two days before their bodies were discovered.

Vijay Shankar Yadav (30) and his wife Subiya Mansoor alias Priya (22) were found dead in their apartment in Sagar building in Diaghar village on Thursday evening. The bodies were discovered after the neighbours became aware of a foul smell from their house and informed the police. The door, which was locked from outside, was broken open and the highly-decomposed bodies were found. A case of murder was registered against unknown persons. Both the bodies bore multiple injuries and their throats were slit. Subiya was nine months pregnant when she was killed.

“The neighbours have told us that they had seen a couple of men asking for directions to their house on Tuesday evening, which was Eid-ul-Azha. We are trying to find out who these men were,” said an officer with the Thane police.

Meanwhile, the police have sent a team to Uttar Pradesh, where the couple hailed from, and had eloped from before coming to Diaghar. Mr. Yadav’s parents have said in their statement to the police that they had no problems with their son’s marriage to Subiya, and the police will be recording statements of her family. They will also be checking on the movements and actions of her close relatives over the last couple of weeks.

“The brural nature of the murder and the fact that nothing was stolen from the house indicate personal animosity, while the absence of forced entry suggests that the couple knew their assailants and let them inside. While no motive has been pinpointed as yet, investigations are under way,” another officer said.