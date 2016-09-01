Within a year of gangster Chhota Rajan’s arrest, charges have been framed against him in connection with the murder of journalist Jyotirmoy Dey in 2011. The Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court on Wednesday framed charges of conspiracy, murder and abetment under sections of the Indian Penal Code, under relevant charges of the Arms Act, Bombay Police Act, and the stringent MCOCA.

The trial is likely to commence on September 7 and the court allows the prosecution and the defence to re-examine witnesses, if needed. The court has also asked the prosecution to submit a chart on how it intends to go ahead in the case.

When specially-assigned Judge S.S. Adkar asked Rajan, who was appearing via videoconferencing at Tihar jail, he pleaded ‘not guilty’.

On August 5, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a supplementary charge sheet against the gangster. The charge sheet talks about Rajan’s motive to kill Mr. Dey as he tells one of the witnesses in the case: “I developed an impression that he had started working for the Dawood gang.”

Rajan has been booked under Section 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 (common intention), 120 B (punishment of criminal conspiracy) and relevant sections of the Arms Act, Bombay Police Act, and the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act. He was arrested at Bali airport in Indonesia on October 25 after he arrived from Australia, and was later deported to India.

The 59-year-old gangster is facing around 71 cases in Maharashtra, which includes the J. Dey murder. Mr. Dey was shot dead in Powai in 2011, allegedly at Rajan’s behest, and 12 persons are standing trial in the case.