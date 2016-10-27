Breaking his silence a day after Navi Mumbai corporators passed a no-confidence motion against Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday indicated he was in support of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) chief.

Mr. Fadnavis said, “Targeting an officer for doing his duty, exposing irregularities and preventing wrong happenings is absolutely wrong. If there are communication problems with the officer, then he can be made aware of that differently.” He was speaking with a select group of journalists at his residence, Varsha, in South Mumbai.

He added that he had asked Mr. Mundhe to send the motion passed in the NMMC with his comments, and has received the report. A decision on it will be conveyed accordingly, he said. The Chief Minister had a word of advice for Mr. Mundhe and other young IAS officers in the State, saying, “We have a bunch of bright young officers in Maharashtra who are working exceedingly well in different positions. However, they must remember that while dealing with elected representatives and citizens, it would be better if they remain as cordial as possible.”

Mr. Fadnavis said in a democracy, elected representatives are of extreme importance. “It is possible that some of them are not well educated and may have some issues, but officers should not insult them. However, they must continue opposing wrongdoings.”

While passing the no-confidence motion against Mr. Mundhe on Tuesday, the corporators had alleged autocratic behaviour, insulting corporators and the Mayor, not consulting the standing committee and the general body, and inciting resentment against corporators among the general public. The ruling NCP, the Shiv Sena and the Congress had joined hands to support the motion, while six BJP corporators had opposed the motion.

Was right to mediate in Johar issue: CM

On the controversy surrounding the release of Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Mr. Fadnavis clarified that he had not proposed that producers pay Rs. 5 crore to the army fund, and that the proposal had come from the producers themselves. “It was Raj Thackeray who asked them to pay Rs. 5 crore, and I did clarify that there was no compulsion on them to pay the money,” he said.

“Karan Johar had met me and said that nowadays, any film does its business in the first week of its release. If the tensions continue till the release of the film, the makers are likely to suffer major financial trouble. What is wrong in holding a discussion if a problem can be solved there?” he added, justifying his mediation between the MNS and the Producers’ Guild.