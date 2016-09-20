Design for Dignity is a campaign for people with disability, a collaboration between members of the Swedish Institute and Swedish embassies and consulates around the world. An exhibition of 22 products from this campaign is currently open in Matunga.

The exhibits are designed to make citizens with variety of disabilities — physical as well as learning-related — more at home in their environments, and the aim is also to replace mass-produced items with sustainable products.

Explaining the designs on display, Ms. Margarita Bergfeldt Matiz, one of the curators, said, “In Sweden we haven’t yet fully won the battle for equality for disabled people, and the participant’s own stories say a lot about the Swedish disability policy. Giving everyone a chance to be seen and heard is a step along the way to not seeing people with disabilities as a homogeneous group but as individuals with different needs. The personal stories of this exhibit and the design products on show can hopefully initiate discussions and strengthen cooperation internationally on accessibility, dignity and disability policies. The lecture will also underline the importance of the right for an equal and dignified life for all, while introducing a different perspective on the concept of disability.”

The products cover a wide range of applications for different kinds of challenges, from a video magnifier and slip-joint pliers, to toilet and shower chairs.

The I-12 Gaze Interaction device makes it possible for individuals who cannot move to communicate through their eyes, making it possible for them to ‘voice’ their thoughts. The Panthera X Wheelchair is designed to help people with mobility problems better embrace their sporting aspirations. The Fia Touch Game-Play promises a pleasing playing experience via a textured structure for visually impaired kids. Gripp glassware is designed to help people with Down syndrome and visual impairment: as the name suggests, their focus is on making them easier to hold. In the same vein, the Tetra Pak SRA caters to people with reduced hand strength, like the elderly, and those suffering from rheumatism. And the Etac cutlery and crockery have a flat and smooth design, making it easy for caregivers to feed people with a restricted ability to open their mouths, allowing both parties to hold them comfortably.

Then there are the BabyBjorn baby carriers, designed to help parents with disabilities carry their children. And the Rollator and Folding Stool Rest transform seating postures and enhance movements. While the products are available online, a few are also available in India with their the campaign’s distributors.

The writer is an intern with The Hindu