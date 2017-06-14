Depressed over SSC score, girl kills self

more-in

Thane: A 16-year-old student of a local school allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday after she failed to score 85% in the SSC exams. Komal Bandivale took the extreme step by hanging herself from the ceiling of her house in Sambhaji Nagar, PI Ravikant Malekar, Wagle Estate police station, said. He said a suicide note, purportedly written by Komal was found at the spot.

Mr. Malekar said according to the suicide note, Komal was expecting to score 85% but managed only 65%, and decided to end her life. She has also advised her younger sister to score at least 85% when she appears for the SSC exams, and asked her parents to continue with their work, he said.

Her body was taken to the civil hospital for post-mortem.