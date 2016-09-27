One death due to dengue and another due to leptospirosis were reported in the city on Monday.

Civic officials said a 27-year-old woman from Vikhroli had been admitted at Sion Hospital since September 13. She had been suffering from high fever, and passed away on September 21, due to acute respiratory distress syndrome with multi-organ dysfunction.

Following the death, ward officers visited 550 houses in Vikhroli and referred three patients with similar symptoms to nearby dispensaries.

Meanwhile, an 18-year-old boy from Jankalyan Nagar, Malad, was admitted to Sion hospital with fever and symptoms of leptospirosis on September 17.

Doctors found that he had walked through water-logged areas while visiting various places during Ganeshotsav. He was declared dead due to leptospirosis along with acute respiratory distress syndrome on September 21.

BMC officials subsequently visited 220 houses in his locality and spotted four people with similar symptoms.

As of Monday, a total of 3,287 probable cases of dengue and similar illnesses have been reported in civic hospitals, and a majority of them have been treated successfully.

Demographic study

A study of the demographics of the patients shows that 76 per cent are male, while 24 per cent are female. A majority of the male patients are working professionals.