Dedicated bus lanes on Mumbai’s arterial roads soon

more-in

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply & Transport (BEST) Undertaking is working to improve connectivity by creating dedicated bus lanes on arterial roads in Mumbai.

The bus lanes will come up from Thane to Rani Laxmibai Chowk at Sion on Vasantrao Naik Marg (Eastern Express Highway); Andheri to Bandra on Sir Ali Yavar Jung Marg (Western Express Highway); Gandhi Nagar in Kanjur Marg to Powai on Adi Shankacharya Marg (Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road); Ghatkopar to Mankhurd on Jijamata Bhonsale Marg; and on stretches along Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan Marg, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Sant Rohidas Marg, Bandra Kurla Complex road, and Sion-Bandra Link Road. BEST is in talks with the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) to implement this project, according to BMC standing committee chairman Ramesh Korgaonkar.

Mr. Korgaonkar, in his budget speech earlier this week, recommended financial assistance of ₹1,827 crore to BEST. He said that to reduce a drop in number of commuters, the monorail and Metro network should use electricity supplied by BEST. He suggested that the BEST should fight private competition to tap into the electricity requirements of high-rises. Mr. Korgaonkar said the utility should consider options like solar and wind energy and even power generation from waste to reduce losses.