Attend a performance by Bharatanatyam exponents Nandita Kalaan Mehra and Amrita Sivakumar, senior disciples of Jyotsna Shourie, who established the Jyotsna Shourie’s Dance Society in New Delhi in 1990. The company brings a contemporary approach and vitality to the vocabulary of Bharatanatyam. The performance seeks to explore and construct a supportive understanding between creation and rhythm with melody and harmony. Admission is on a first-come-first-served basis.
Time: 7 p.m.
Venue: Little Theatre, NCPA, Nariman Point
Phone: 66223737
