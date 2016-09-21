Attend a performance by Bharatanatyam exponents Nandita Kalaan Mehra and Amrita Sivakumar, senior disciples of Jyotsna Shourie, who established the Jyotsna Shourie’s Dance Society in New Delhi in 1990. The company brings a contemporary approach and vitality to the vocabulary of Bharatanatyam. The performance seeks to explore and construct a supportive understanding between creation and rhythm with melody and harmony. Admission is on a first-come-first-served basis.

