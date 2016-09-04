Sunil Tatkare, former Water Resources Minister, could be questioned by the anti-corruption wing.

Senior NCP leader Sunil Tatkare, who served as the then Water Resources Minister in the Cong-NCP government, could come under the scanner of the Thane Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for alleged irregularities in the Kondane irrigation dam project at Karjat in Raigad after the bureau filed a case against seven people, including five retired irrigation officials, on Saturday.

The Thane unit of the ACB named the five officials as A.P. Kakuke, P.B. Sonawane, R.D. Shinde, B.B. Patil, and D.P. Shrike. The two other booked include a serving executive engineer of department, R.C. Rithe, currently under suspension, and Nisar Fteh Mohammed Khatri, a partner at FA Enterprises, the contractor for the dam construction. All were charged under IPC sections related to cheating and criminal conspiracy, among others, and relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

In 2014, the Maharashtra government had ordered an open inquiry by a Special Investigation Team of the ACB into the alleged irregularities in Kondane dam project on the Ulhas river at Karjat in Raigad district. Investigations revealed that the administrative approval for the project was granted by the government on May 19, 2011, but it was put on hold. . Despite the project being on hold, the Konkan Irrigation Development Corporation (KIDC) invited tenders for the construction of the project in 2011.

The ACB probe showed that FA Enterprises, which eventually got the contract, had also propped up other firms to show competitive bidding. Though the partners in FA Enterprises and FA Construction were the same, they were shown as two separate entities. A tender was filed by a third contractor, A.B. Nagi Reddy, based in Hyderabad. Though FA Enterprises was not eligible to get the contract, the government officials favoured the company, and awarded it the contract.