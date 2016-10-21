The Delhi High Court on Thursday granted permission to a petitioner to visit his 12-year-old daughter at her school, responding to his objection that he had not been allowed to see her for the last three years. The petitioner, a resident of Delhi, challenged an order directing him to pay a monthly alimony of Rs 25,000 to his estranged wife and another monthly Rs 25,000 for the education and maintenance of his daughter.

While not objecting to paying the expenses towards his daughter, the petitioner also told the court that he should be allowed to meet her. Further, he claimed that his wife belongs to a wealthy family which owns properties in Mumbai, including a flat in Bandra and a bungalow in Lokhandwala. On her part, the woman had claimed she has no share in the flat in Bandra, as it is registered in the name of her mother, and that she owns no other property in her name.

Responding on the matter of finances, a bench of Justices Pradeep Nandrajog and Pratibha Rani said in their verdict that, considering the luxurious lifestyle of the petitioner, evidenced by his family’s four luxury cars, the order directing him to pay monthly payment to his wife needed “no interference”. The bench stated that a spouse unable to support oneself is entitled to receive maintenance funds from their spouse in order to maintain the respect and status they would have enjoyed if they had lived together.

The bench stated that although the petition did not pertain to visitation rights of the parties, a father ready and willing to pay the maintenance for his daughter is also entitled to see his daughter at least at regular intervals. On this basis, the court declared that the petitioner should be allowed to visit his daughter at her school in Lonavala on her birthday, on festivals, or once in three months.

“We, therefore, permit the appellant (man) to visit his daughter at Lonavala and meet her in her school. Necessary instructions in this regard shall be given by the respondent (wife) to the principal of the school to enable the appellant to meet his daughter on her birthday, festivals or once in three months,” the court said in its order. — PTI

