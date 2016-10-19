A decibel test of fire crackers on Tuesday afternoon at RCF Grounds, Chembur, gave mixed results. Most crackers emitted sounds within permissible limits, but caused more air pollution.

The decibel level was tested by Awaaz Foundation along with the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board. V.M. Motghare, Joint Director Technical Department, MPCB, said, “They have been manufactured in such a way that though the noise is less, there is more air pollution.” Ambient air quality during Diwali will be checked at 118 MPCB stations across the State.

Most single firecrackers emitted noise in the 80-100 decibel range, while string firecrackers measured 116 decibels. Samples of crackers crossing the decibel range will be sent to the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation and the police department.

Convener of Awaaz Foundation Sumaira Abdulali said, “After the monsoon there has been an increase in pollution levels. We aggravate its levels during Diwali.” Earlier in the day, the foundation held an anti-honking rally at Churchgate along with college students.

The writer is an intern with The Hindu