The Bombay High Court on Friday directed municipal corporations to immediately launch a special drive against illegal hoardings and posters by October 15. A division bench headed by Justice Abhay Oka was hearing PILs alleging that political parties were putting up hoardings, posters and banners without taking permission, and defacing public and private properties.

The court was informed that illegal posters and hoardings were put up during the Ganapati festival that concluded on Thursday. The bench inquired whether political parties in Maharashtra have any grievance redressal mechanism for people to approach to complain about illegal hoardings that put up by their supporters.

The court asked once again if any political leaders were coming in the way of removing illegal hoardings and posters in the state. The HC also allowed citizens to file anonymous complaints.