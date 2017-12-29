CR extends Harbour Line mega block

more-in

Mumbai: Central Railways on Thursday said it will be extending the 48-hour mega block, which was to end at 2 a.m. on Friday. Due to this, the block on the Up Harbour Line towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) will be carried out between 12.30 a.m. and 4.00 a.m., while the block on the Down Harbour Line towards Panvel will be in effect from 2.10 a.m. to 7.10 a.m. In all, 22 services — 17 Harbour and five Trans-Harbour — will be cancelled. There will be no trains towards Panvel from 4.32 a.m. to 6.08 a.m. on Friday, while Trans-Harbour Line services to Panvel will not run between 5.12 a.m. and 7.04 a.m. Officials said extra maintenance was undertaken as a some more time was required to recommission terminal platform no. 2 at Belapur station.