The Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police on Thursday received the court’s permission to arrest builder Pujit Aggarwal in connection with the cheating case registered against him in 2013. The Hindu had first reported on October 1 this year how the IDBI Bank had registered an FIR against Aggarwal for allegedly cheating them to the tune of Rs. 3 crore.

Aggarwal was arrested by the Azad Maidan police on September 8 in connection with a cheating case, and was later arrested by the EOW in a separate case of financial fraud worth Rs. 52 crore. He has been in the EOW custody since then.

On Thursday, Aggarwal was produced in the Esplanade court after his custody period ended, and the EOW filed an application seeking permission to arrest him in connection with IDBI’s complaint. The EOW also submitted in the court that investigations into the Rs. 52 crore cheating case were complete, and asked that Aggarwal be remanded in judicial custody.

“The court accepted our application seeking his arrest in the third case, and remanded Aggarwal in judicial custody. We will be arresting him and seeking his custody in the case on Friday,” said an EOW officer.

The complainant, an area manager with the retail recovery division of the IDBI Bank, has alleged that in 2005, Mumbai resident Amitabh Parekh had taken a loan of Rs. 3 crore from the bank for the purpose of buying three flats in Aggarwal’s Orbit Heights in Nana Chowk.

When the post-dated cheques issued by Mr. Parekh for the purpose of loan repayment started bouncing in January 2013, IDBI made inquiries and found out that he had passed away.

The bank’s recovery team then visited the three flats mentioned in the loan agreement and found that three completely different people were staying in these flats, the FIR, which was accessed by The Hindu , said.

IDBI then registered an FIR with the MIDC police, which was subsequently taken over by the EOW earlier this year. The police have also posthumously booked Mr. Parekh as the loan was obtained by him, and his complicity in the offence is being investigated.