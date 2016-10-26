Why should I go on leave or quit? I am following the law and according to the law, I must continue doing my job, says NMMC Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe

Even as the no confidence motion against Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe was passed on Tuesday, the decision to whether transfer him from the post rests with the Urban Development Department (UDD) headed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

While Mr. Fadnavis maintained his silence, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporators at NMMC opposed the motion, which indicates that Mr. Mundhe may not be removed from the post.

Speaking to The Hindu , Mr. Mundhe said he awaits the decision of the Chief Minister and will not stop working till then. “Why should I go on leave or quit? I am following the law and according to the law, I must continue doing my job.”

According to the government rules, the decision to whether accept, reject or keep the issue pending lies with the Chief Minister. “Just because the corporators have passed the motion, it does not mean he will be removed from his position. The proposal will have to be cleared by the UDD and the Chief Minister will have a final say in this matter,” said an official of the UDD.

In five years, this is only the second incidence where the corporators of all parties have come together to remove the commissioner. Earlier this year, the Dhule corporation had passed a no confidence motion against Dyaneshwar Bhosle, the then commissioner. However, Mr. Fadnavis had rejected the motion and Mr. Bhosle continued on the post.