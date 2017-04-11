Corporators protest notices to shrines

more-in

Mumbai: Corporators from all parties unanimously protested the demolition notices being served on illegal shrines like temples, masjids and crosses, and got the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) meeting adjourned on Monday.

Shrinivas Tripathi (BJP) raised the issue of an illegal shrine in his area being served a notice by the civic body. Other corporators immediately joined in with similar accounts. Most corporators were angry that the BMC protected slums till 2000 and couldn’t act against unauthorised structures, but failed to protect shrines. They demanded that the shrines be protected to respect the religious sentiments of the people.

Atul Shah (BJP) pointed out how the popular Gol Mandir at Bhendi Bazaar had been protected even by the British even though it fell on a road.

Historic relics

Anil Kokil (Shiv Sena) said BMC officials make big noises about protecting historic relics found in the city, but fail to show the same concern for the temples.

Ashish Chemburkar (Sena) said he found a Shiv temple to worship even in London and wondered why “we were going against temples right here in Mumbai”.

Shubada Gudekar (Sena) threatened that all residents will descend on the street to stop any demolition in Charkop, and urged the BMC to not act against shrines that do not hamper pedestrians or traffic movement in any manner.

Rita Makwana (BJP) said the BMC has been running behind crosses that are located way off the main roads and do not disturb people. “We got a temple made at the dead end of a road in our area to prevent drug addicts and anti-social elements from gathering there. If such temples are removed, then those will become a haven for anti-social elements.”

Javed Juneja (Congress) said Mumbai does not have enough religious freedom due to restrictions on use of drums and instruments beyond 10 p.m. “Should we go to foreign countries to play our drums?”

Shraddha Jadhav (Sena ) said the BMC is also acting against historically-significant temples like the one built for protection from plague in Haffkine Institute. “Even foreign countries have temples these days.”

Leader of the House Yashwant Jadhav (Sena) said many of these structures were served notices in 2011 following a Supreme Court order in 2010. “What happened to the BMC between the notices served in 2011 and 2017? Why are notices being served to the same shrines again and again? The BMC should compile a list of shrines in the city.”

He then moved an adjournment motion seeking no further work to be done by the corporation to lodge their protest.

Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar adjourned the House stating this is an emotional and sensitive issue. The corporation meeting will continue on Tuesday afternoon.