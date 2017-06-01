Corporator ends hunger strike, NMMC promises better facilities within a month

more-in

Manoj Haldankar, Shiv Sena Corporator from Airoli, ended his hunger strike on Wednesday after Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Chief Dr. N Ramaswami promised to look into complaints against the NMMC-run Rajmata Jijau Mother and Child Hospital at Airoli within one month.

Earlier this month, hospital authorities had turned away a pregnant woman and she delivered in an ambulance on the way to NMMC’s hospital in Vashi. In another incident, a pregnant woman delivered while standing in the queue filling a form outside the outpatient department. Mr. Haldankar had urged the NMMC to ensure a gynaecologist was appointed and necessary equipment was installed at the hospital.

When no action was taken to meet the demands, Mr. Haldankar went on an hunger strike on Monday. Mr. Haldankar said, “On an average one pregnant woman is turned away every month because of the unavailability of a permanent gynaecologist in the hospital. There are two gynaecologists on contract who are paid just ₹45,000. It is far less than what permanent nursing staff members earn in the hospital. At this salary, nobody is willing to attend to extra delivery and emergency cases.”

He added, “Earlier, it was a 30-bed hospital but it was demolished and a new hospital was built in its place at a cost of ₹68 crore. The hospital’s opening was delayed by three years and it lacks facilities such as an operation theatre, intensive care unit and a neonatal intensive care unit as there is no oxygen pipeline. The hospital also lacks mother and child facilities. It is now a mere OPD hospital. Dr. Ramaswami has given me the assurance that things will change in a month’s time.”

He added, “Most pregnant women are directed to the Vashi hospital. However, due to lack of facilities and staff there they are asked to go to JJ Hospital. Finally, they deliver somewhere on the way. The Airoli hospital provides an ambulance, but the staff accompanying the patient are from the housekeeping department and they end up attending to the delivery.”

NMMC Commissioner Dr. N. Ramaswami said, “I have reviewed the situation in the hospital. We are in the process of hiring a gynaecologist on a permanent basis. We expect the new gynaecologists to join the hospital in next 15 days at a higher remuneration.

“The main issue is that no gynaecologist is willing to work in Airoli. We do not face this problem in the Nerul and Belapur node. We are also planning to have a doctor on call at the hospital to attend to complicated cases. Supporting staff will be made available as per the need and availability. The hospital lacks CCTV cameras and oxygen lines. I will study the problem and find a solution to it. The tender for buying equipment is being scrutinised.”