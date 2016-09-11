Expanding its probe into the alleged multi-crore loan default and cheating by arrested builder Pujit Aggarwal, the police are seeking information from all city police stations on other complaints, if any, against him.

Mr. Aggarwal, who owns Orbit Constructions, was arrested on Monday after a south Mumbai-based firm registered a complaint against him.

The firm, Capri Global Capital, alleged that it had booked three flats in Orbit Residency Park, Mr. Aggarwal’s project in Sakinaka, but was unaware of loan defaults by the builder. When the property was seized by Life Insurance Corporation Housing Finance Limited, Capri claims to have lost over Rs. 2.50 crore.

Senior PI Vijay Kadam, Azad Maidan police station, said, “We have sought information about past cases against Mr. Aggarwal and his firm from other police stations in Mumbai, and are awaiting responses.”

Besides Capri, a group of people who had booked apartments in Orbit Residency Park have submitted an application to the Sakinaka police seeking legal action against Orbit, while two independent parties have also filed applications with the Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police.

The Azad Maidan police are also likely to approach concerned parties like LIC HFL and the National Housing Board for an accurate history of the project since the time it was announced.