Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said the State government will construct a smart township at Ghatkopar, equipped with quality schools, hospitals and other modern facilities to house 8,000 policemen .

Speaking at the launch of ‘Heart Health’, a heart-screening programme jointly organised by the Mumbai Police and the Asian Heart Institute for policemen on the eve of the World Heart Day, Mr. Fadnavis said, “We are also working for police housing in such a way that they can own their house. We have formulated a State-wide scheme for affordable housing for police, and we will soon announce it in Mumbai first.”

Mr. Fadnavis also said traffic police personnel will soon be provided state-of-the-art body cameras when on duty as a measure against increasing attacks on policemen. He said the wearable cameras will be linked to the control room, and will not only help in providing immediate assistance in case of an assault, but act as video evidence.

He said the government was working towards providing better healthcare to State police personnel, and appreciated the efforts of the Asian Heart Institute initiative to provide free heart health assessment to 5,000 Mumbai Police personnel aged 40. A first batch of 1,000 police personnel underwent heart health screening at Naigaon and cardio-pulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training was given to 120 police personnel at the Asian Heart Institute.

Mr. Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio, said families of retired police personnel below the rank of Assistant Sub Inspector will be included in the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Janaryogya Yojna and the State will pay the premium for the medical insurance scheme that covers 700 hospitals.

The Chief Minister said the Mumbai CCTV network of over 6,000 cameras will go live on October 2, providing a huge boost for smart policing. The government is also planning to provide skill training programmes for the families of deceased policemen to generate employment opportunities for them.