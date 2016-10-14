The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Navi Mumbai police has nabbed a Nigerian national for peddling Methamphetamine or Ice-Rock, but his arrest has led to a strange situation in which a translator is needed so the police and the accused can understand each other.

After shadowing Benjamin Emmanuel Chibuikem, 34, for over two days, police caught him red-handed on Wednesday selling drugs near Sharda Vidya Niketan English School in Koparkhairane’s Sector 1A. But, the officers failed to get more information during his overnight questioning.

PSI Amit Shelar with the Anti-Narcotics Cell, Navi Mumbai, said, “We are trying to find out who his customers are and where he gets his supply from, but for that we need a translator to understand his language. He speaks Igbo and some broken English, which is difficult to understand. We are trying to find a translator.” Igbo is one of the four official languagesin Nigeria, spoken by 18 per cent of the population, primarily in southern Nigeria.

The police will now access the accused’s mobile call data records (CDR) to get a fix on those in constant touch with him. “The CDR could give us a lead and reveal the identities of his customers,” Mr. Shelar said. Police said Chibuikem was arrested based on a tip-off that the peddler was scheduled to arrive near the school.

Senior PI Vinod Chavan said they had laid a trap twice for the accused, but he had given them the slip. The third attempt was successful, and around 22 grams of ice rock costing approximately Rs. 55,000 was recovered from him, Mr. Chavan said, adding ice rock is essentially a party drug popular with college students, and costs around Rs. 2,500 per gram. Consumption of one gram of the drug is enough to give the user a 24-hour high, police said.

Chibuikem, who has a valid Indian business visa, claimed to be staying in Taloja but the police have not been able to locate his residence. “Due to the language issue, we have not yet been able to find his residence. We believe he must have stocked more drugs there,” Mr. Shelar said.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell was established in in Navi Mumbai in June this year after PI Maya More of the APMC police station made several drug seizures in her jurisdiction. With the peddling of ganja and mephedrone on the rise in Navi Mumbai, then Commissioner of Police Prabhat Ranjan had felt the need to set up a separate Anti-Narcotics Cell. Ms. More was deputed to this unit. Chibuikem is the 20th suspect this cell has arrested since June, and has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The writer is a freelance journalist

