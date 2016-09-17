A week after her death and subsequent burial, the Chunabhatti Police on Friday exhumed the body of a 46-year-old woman and sent it for medical examination after the family of the woman alleged foul play in her death.

Police authorities said that the deceased, Zuleikha Khan, 46, was taken to the clinic of a local doctor in Qureshi Nagar, Kurla by her neighbour after she complained of breathing problems; Khan also had bruises on her body. After she collapsed the doctor recorded the cause of death as 'cardiorespiratory failure', and issued a death certificate instead of informing the police or registering a medico-legal case. According to the Chunabhatti police, the exhumation was carried out in the presence of the tehsildar of Mulund.

The Chunabhatti Police initiated investigations and exhumed her body on Friday when Zuleikha's family alleged that she had died after being assaulted by her in-laws.

"We will decide further course of action after the J.J. Hospital sends us its report," a police officer said.