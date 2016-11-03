Its 12.30 p.m. and you can see a bunch of children aged between 5 to 16 years with their colourful satchels on their back, bright faces and broad smiles, trotting happily towards their school. Once inside, they stand neatly in three rows and with folded hands sing the prayer and National Anthem in gleeful chorus. This may sound a very common scenario of any school. However, what makes it different is the venue.

This is the scene at the police station in Nerul, Navi Mumbai since December, 2014. Around 90 underprivileged children attend classes conducted by around 30 volunteers of Asha Kiran, an organization that works towards educating underprivileged children, in the conference hall of the police station on the first floor of the premise.

The classes are held in two batches (10.30 to 12.30 and 12.30 to 3.00 p.m.) from Monday to Saturday and the children are taught Mathematics, Science, English and other subjects. In addition, they also learn Arts and Craft, Moral Science and Fun way of learning Science alternately on Saturdays.

Recalling their initial days, one of the founders of Asha Kiran, Debanjali Hota said, “We felt sad to see the children of the underprivileged sections of the society working at such a young age instead of going to school. We decided to educate them by conducting classes. In the beginning, when we approached the parents, they were apprehensive. With great deal of persuasion, we succeeded in convincing them that we had no ulterior motive apart from educating the underprivileged children.”

After getting a few students, they started conducting classes on pavements and under flyovers. “When we started classes in February 2014, we had around 12 students,” recalls Vani Prasad, another founder member.

Gradually, they were able to get a hall in ‘Ashray’, an old age home in Nerul. However, here too, the members faced difficulty as the hall was often rented out for functions.

Sangeeta Alphonso, SPI, Nerul saw these volunteers and was greatly moved by their initiative and thought of rendering help. “The police station was being renovated at that time, and a hall was being constructed for the purpose of conducting meetings and seminars on the first floor. As it was not going to be used on a daily basis, I requested the then Police Commissioner, K L Prasad if the hall could be given to these volunteers for conducting classes. He readily gave the permission and the classes began to be conducted here from December, 2014," says Ms. Alphonso.

“Moreover, as the hall has a separate entry, the classes there were not going to affect the day to day working of the police department,” she adds. Within a year, the number of volunteers went up from three to 23 and the number of students to 35.

“Gradually, besides conducting classes in different subjects, we started organizing various activities for them, like Christmas celebrations, Diwali party etc,” says Ms. Alphonso. The children also participated in cultural programmes organized. Ms. Alphonso, herself used to interact with children very often and this greatly encouraged and motivated children, say the teachers. “While many of the kids who come here go to the civic schools, there were many who failed to get admission as they did not have either age or residential proofs. We tried to get admissions for them by certifying that they live in our jurisdiction,” she adds.

“It is so heartening to see our children excelling in academics and other co curricular activities. In 2015, 10 students appeared for SSC examination. Of these, eight of them passed with first class,” says a teacher with pride. In 2015-16, five students passed SSC examination in first class.

“We try to make our classes as much interactive as possible and make learning a fun experience. Once in a week, we show Science CDs to kids as we feel visual learning is very effective,” says another teacher.

Many of the organizations and philanthropists are rendering help too by giving school bags, stationeries and other educational kits. “As these children come from poor families, these gestures not only bring smiles on their faces but motivate them too to attend classes,” adds a teacher. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation provides meals to the children under its midday initiative. “In addition, we give bananas and other protein rich food to kids,” says a teacher. “I love to come here every day as the teachers are so loving and caring. I love to hear stories that are narrated in Hindi. Maths is my favorite subject,” chirpily says Ashwini, a Class IV student.

“I love Hindi as subject and wish to join Police force when I grow up,” says Arti Bharadwaj, a Class X student. She and Sohail Shaikh are preparing for their Board exam next year and study for nearly three-four hours daily. Another girl, Priyanka Prasad, who could not attend school after fifth standard, will be giving her SSC examination through N.I.O.S. (National Institute of Open Schooling) Board.

“It is indeed a very nice initiative started by Ms. Sangeeta Alphonso and is reflective of our social responsibility. These students belong to poor families. Had they not been shown the right path of life, many of them may probably have ended up doing small jobs. We are happy that they are getting a good education through this school and are excelling in co curricular activities too,” said Hemant Nagrale, Commissioner of Police, Navi Mumbai.

Ms. Alphonso has now been transferred to crime branch, women assistance cell, Belapur but the initiative is being carried forward by her successor.

“It is indeed a very humanitarian initiative and our aim would be to ensure that more and more children avail the opportunity and join the school,” says the new Sr. PI Adhikhrao Pol.

Sangeeta Alphonso joined the police department in 1989 as PSI. During the span of 27 years, she has mostly worked in Crime Branch where she used all her expertise to become one of the few officers who detected conventional and technical crimes. She also happens to be the first lady officer to have worked as the detection officer of the Mumbai police while at Santacruz police station and also one of the lady officers to be selected for Mumbai crime branch. She was the only lady officer deputed to USA for study in “Digital Piracy” and was the nodal officer of “Common Wealth Youth Games, 2008” at Pune. As the head of Pune Cyber Crime cell she had published a DVD for the police personnel where they are educated about the use of internet for cyber crime cases investigations and trainings.

The writer is a freelance journalist