A constable with the Thane Police was injured after he accidentally shot himself in the shoulder with his service rifle in the early hours of Friday.

According to police officials, the incident occurred a little after midnight at the Thane Police Headquarters, where Constable Sagar Manjulkar (23), was posted on guard duty.

Officials said when Mr. Manjulkar’s colleagues heard the gunshot they rushed towards the sound, and found him lying in a pool of blood.

His self loading rifle (SLR), issued to him from the armoury when he began his shift, was lying next to him. He was taken to Jupiter Hospital in Thane, where he is under treatment.

Police said no suicide note or any other indication of a suicide attempt was found.