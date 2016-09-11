Four persons including a Mumbai Police constable were killed in an accident at Lonavala on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, early on Saturday.

According to the Lonavala city police, the mishap occurred around 1.40 a.m. on Saturday. They said a Santro travelling towards Pune rammed into the back of a trailer at high speed, resulting in serious injuries to all four occupants of the car. The police were informed by the driver of the trailer, and several Lonavala city police teams were rushed to the spot along with ambulances. All four occupants were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were declared dead before admission.